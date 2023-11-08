ஃபோப் ஃபிலோவின் புதிய தொழில் வாழ்க்கைக் கட்டம் ஃபேஷன் செல்வாக்கு செலுத்துபவர்களிடையே உற்சாகத்தையும் விவாதத்தையும் தூண்டுகிறது

Phoebe Philo, a revered figure in the fashion industry, has once again made waves with the launch of her new collection. Known for her refined feminine aesthetic, Philo’s designs have had a lasting impact on the fashion world. Her previous stints at Chloé and Celine garnered praise and a cult following, leaving a void when she announced her retirement in 2017.

However, last week marked Philo’s much-anticipated return, as her first collection under her own label was released. The collection, dubbed “Edits,” features 150 styles that have already sold out despite accusations of being overpriced. Prices for items like leggings and handbags reached as high as $11,000 and $8,500, respectively.

While Philo’s comeback has been met with excitement and praise from many, others have expressed reservations. Some critics argue that her designs already exist in the fashion world and can be found from other designers. The collection includes unique pieces such as pants that unzip down the back and zig-zag print leggings, which some find questionable in terms of appeal.

Another drawback for international customers is that shipping is currently limited to the US, UK, and Europe. However, devoted fans in Australia and other regions are finding ways to acquire Philo’s highly sought-after pieces.

Fashion influencers and industry experts have weighed in on the collection, with mixed reviews. Some praised Philo’s ability to cater to her target audience, highlighting her skill in creating timeless and luxurious pieces. Others observed a sense of expansive minimalism with occasional touches of texture and embellishment, showcasing Philo’s unique fashion language.

Overall, Philo’s return has ignited discussions and debates among fashion enthusiasts. Regardless of opinions, it is evident that her influence and impact on the fashion world continue to resonate, as women once again feel seen and catered to under her new label.

கேள்விகள்:

1. Who is Phoebe Philo?

Phoebe Philo is a British fashion designer known for her refined feminine aesthetic and minimalist design approach. She gained recognition during her tenure at French luxury labels Chloé and Celine.

2. What is Philo’s new collection called?

Philo’s new collection is called “Edits,” which features 150 styles that embody her signature design elements.

3. Where can you purchase Philo’s collection?

Currently, the collection is only available for shipping in the US, UK, and Europe. However, devoted fans from other regions are finding alternative ways to acquire her highly sought-after pieces.

4. What are some notable pieces from Philo’s collection?

The collection showcases impeccably cut tailored pants and shirts, shaggy coats, baggy jeans, and leather jackets. Philo’s designs exude a sense of intellectual sexiness and are often characterized by serious somber colors.

5. What is the general consensus among fashion influencers about Philo’s comeback?

Opinions among fashion influencers are varied. While some express excitement and praise for Philo’s return, others argue that her designs already exist in the fashion world and can be found from other designers. Nonetheless, Philo’s influence and impact on the industry remain undeniable.