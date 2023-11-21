வால்மார்ட்டின் உரிமையாளர் எங்கிருந்து வருகிறார்?

In the world of retail, Walmart is a household name. With its massive presence and global reach, it’s natural to wonder about the origins of this retail giant and the person behind its success. So, where is the owner of Walmart from?

The owner of Walmart, currently, is the Walton family. Founded by Sam Walton in 1962, Walmart has grown to become the largest retailer in the world. However, after Sam Walton’s passing in 1992, the ownership of Walmart was transferred to his heirs, primarily his children and grandchildren.

The Walton family hails from the United States, making them American by nationality. Specifically, they are from the state of Arkansas, which is located in the southern region of the country. Sam Walton himself was born in Kingfisher, Oklahoma, but he later moved to Arkansas, where he established the first Walmart store in Rogers.

In conclusion, the owner of Walmart, the Walton family, is from the United States, specifically from the state of Arkansas. While they are not directly involved in the day-to-day operations of the company, their ownership and legacy continue to shape the retail giant’s success.