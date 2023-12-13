பாலியல் உள்ளடக்கத்திற்கான Twitch Updates கொள்கைகள்

Twitch, the livestreaming platform owned by Amazon, recently made changes to its policies regarding sexual content. The new guidelines state that certain types of sexual content that were previously prohibited will now be allowed if appropriately labeled.

Under the updated rules, depictions of artistic nature such as drawings, animations, or sculptures that feature “fully exposed female-presenting breasts and/or genitals or buttocks regardless of gender” will now be permitted as long as creators label the content as containing sexual themes. However, fictionalized sexual acts and masturbation are still prohibited.

In a blog post, Twitch stated that this change in policy was made in response to feedback from the artist community on the platform. The company acknowledged that the previous policy was too restrictive and did not consider the impact of artistic content.

It should be noted that Twitch still does not allow streamers to be fully or partially nude. However, content that intentionally highlights breasts, buttocks, or the pelvic region, as well as body writing and body painting on female-presenting breasts and/or buttocks, will be permitted with a Sexual Themes label. Additionally, dances such as twerking, grinding, and pole dancing are now allowed without a label.

Twitch’s policy remains unchanged regarding games that focus on nudity, pornography, or sexual violence. These types of games are still entirely prohibited. For games that feature nudity incidentally, a Mature-Rated Games Content Classification label is sufficient.

The livestreaming platform introduced Content Classification Labels (CCL) in June as a way to ensure accurate content labeling. By enabling appropriate labeling for sexual content using CCLs, Twitch believes that some of the previous restrictions are no longer necessary.

Furthermore, viewers must provide explicit consent before watching a stream labeled with a Content Classification Label. Twitch will no longer promote livestreams with labels indicating Drugs, Intoxication, Excessive Tobacco Use, Violent and Graphic Depictions, Gambling, and/or Sexual Themes on the homepage due to the visual nature of these topics.

Streamers who fail to apply the correct Content Classification Label will receive warnings, and Twitch will apply the correct label if necessary. Repeat offenses will result in a temporary label lock but will not lead to suspension.