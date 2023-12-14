மிட் டவுன் டெட்ராய்ட் டவர் மேரியட் போன்வாய் விரிவாக்கப்பட்ட தங்கும் குடியிருப்புகளாக மாற்றப்படும்

A 12-story tower in Midtown Detroit is set for yet another conversion, this time into an extended-stay apartment hotel. The Plaza, a 1960s building that was previously transformed from offices to upscale apartments, will be fully converted into the first Apartments By Marriott Bonvoy property in the U.S. Detroit-based developer The Roxbury Group has signed a deal with Marriott to convert all 72 existing apartments into extended-stay, fully furnished units. The conversion is expected to begin next year, and existing residents can stay until their leases expire.

The decision to convert The Plaza was influenced by the evolving nature of residential demand in downtown Detroit. The extended-stay format allows the developer to reach a wider audience and cater to the changing preferences of residents. It is believed that there is a demand for furnished extended-stay apartment hotels that exceeds the supply in Detroit.

Similar developments in the city include the recently opened ROOST Apartment Hotel and Sonder extended-stay properties. The Plaza has been performing well as traditional apartments, but the conversion will allow it to meet the growing demand for extended-stay accommodations.

The tower, originally known as the Professional Plaza Tower, opened in 1966 as a medical arts building. Over the years, it faced the possibility of demolition before being renovated into apartments by The Roxbury Group in 2015-2016. The tower features a famous neon sign that depicted a hammer striking a nail, a tribute to a local carpenters union. This original signage has been preserved and is now displayed in the building’s Hammer & Nail cocktail bar.

Marriott recently announced that the first Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy property in San Juan, Puerto Rico, will open soon. The brand is known for its premium and luxury offerings.

With the continued growth of the extended-stay market and the evolving demands of residents, more developments of this type can be expected in the future. The conversion of The Plaza represents a significant shift in its purpose while meeting the changing needs of tenants.