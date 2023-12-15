காலக்கெடு நெருங்குகிறது: கிறிஸ்துமஸ் டெலிவரிக்கு இன்றே ஆர்டர் செய்யுங்கள்

Summary: Samsung is urging customers to place their online orders by today, December 15, to ensure that gifts are delivered before Christmas. Beyond this deadline, there is no guarantee that orders will arrive in time. Additionally, Samsung is offering significant discounts on a variety of products, making it an ideal time to shop for the perfect holiday gifts.

As the holiday season rapidly approaches, ensure that your Samsung gifts arrive on time by placing your orders today. Samsung has guaranteed delivery before Christmas for all orders placed on their online store by 11:59pm ET tonight. Avoid the disappointment of late arrival and take advantage of this opportunity to secure your gifts in time for the festive celebrations.

Moreover, Samsung’s winter sale is now in full swing, offering customers substantial savings across a range of products. Whether you’re in search of a new smartphone, tablet, wearable, or laptop, Samsung has you covered. Here are just a few of the incredible deals available:

– Galaxy Z Fold 5: Get up to $1,000 off with prices starting at $799.

– Galaxy Z Flip 5: Enjoy up to 64% off, bringing the out-of-pocket cost to just $399.

– Galaxy S23 Ultra: Pay as low as $399 when you purchase the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

– Galaxy S23 FE: With an instant $130 discount and enhanced trade-in values, you can own the Galaxy S23 FE starting at just $469.

– Galaxy Tab S9 series: Receive a free storage upgrade and save up to 81% off the full price of the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, S9+, or S9.

– Galaxy Tab S9 FE: Take advantage of an instant $50 discount on the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+.

– Galaxy Tab S8 series: Save up to $400 when you buy the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, S8+, or S8.

– Galaxy Watch 6: Enjoy an $80 discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

– Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save $60 on Samsung’s top-of-the-line wireless earbuds.

– Galaxy Buds FE: Benefit from an impressive $20 discount on Samsung’s budget-friendly earbuds.

– Galaxy Book 3: Purchase the Galaxy Book 3 starting at $800 with a discount of up to $250.

– Galaxy Book 3 Ultra: Save up to $600 on the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, with prices as low as $1,800.

– Galaxy Book 3 360: Snag the Galaxy Book 3 360 for just $700 after a $600 discount.

Don’t miss out on these incredible deals and the opportunity to have your Samsung gifts arrive before Christmas. Place your order today and make your loved ones’ holiday season even more special!