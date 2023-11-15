உங்கள் க்ரூவ் ஆன் செய்யுங்கள்: பிளேஸ்டேஷன் 5 உரிமையாளர்கள் இலவச ஆப்பிள் இசையைப் பெறலாம்

Calling all PlayStation 5 owners! If you’re a music lover and looking to enhance your gaming experience, we’ve got some exciting news for you. For a limited time, PlayStation 5 users can now enjoy up to six months of free Apple Music through their consoles.

Whether you’re a new subscriber or a returning one, this exclusive offer is bound to get your ears buzzing. New Apple Music users can relish in the extensive library and diverse collection of songs for a glorious six months at no cost. Meanwhile, returning subscribers can still bask in the melodic goodness with five months on the house.

To claim this fantastic deal, it’s as simple as navigating your way to the Apple Music app on your trusty PS5. Head over to the search bar or locate it under the ‘All apps’ section in the Media tab. Once you find it, all you need to do is sign into your Apple ID account, and voila! Let the melodious journey begin.

With Apple Music normally priced at $10.99 per month in Canada, this offer saves you a total of either $54.95 or $65.94, depending on your subscription status. That’s a healthy chunk of change that you can put toward those game or concert tickets you’ve been eyeing.

Notably, this isn’t the first time Apple and PlayStation have joined forces to shower their users with freebies. Earlier in the year, Apple offered six months of Apple TV+ to PlayStation users, proving that this dynamic duo knows how to treat their loyal fan base. Additionally, the Apple TV app was one of the first media apps to grace the PS5, further cementing the bond between these tech powerhouses.

So, grab your gaming gear, fire up your PS5, and get ready to rock out with Apple Music – the perfect harmonious blend for the ultimate gaming and musical adventure!

அடிக்கடி கேட்கப்படும் கேள்விகள்

1. Can I access this Apple Music offer on any PlayStation console?

No, this offer is exclusively available to PlayStation 5 owners. Unfortunately, users with older PlayStation models are not eligible.

2. Can I still redeem the offer if I am an existing Apple Music subscriber?

Yes, returning Apple Music subscribers can also take advantage of this offer. The deal grants them five months of free access to Apple Music.

3. What if I don’t have an Apple ID?

You will need an Apple ID to claim this offer. If you don’t already have one, you can easily create an account on the Apple website or through the Apple Music app.

4. What happens after the free trial period ends?

Once the free trial ends, your access to Apple Music will be automatically converted to a paid subscription. Make sure to cancel before the trial ends if you do not wish to continue using the service.

5. Can I download songs from Apple Music to my PS5?

No, the ability to download songs is not supported on the PlayStation 5. However, you can stream music directly through the Apple Music app on your console.