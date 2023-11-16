ஆளுமை 6: உருவாக்கத்தில் ஒரு மல்டி பிளாட்ஃபார்ம் அற்புதம்

Persona 6, the highly anticipated next installment in the Persona series, is set to break new ground with a simultaneous release on multiple platforms. This game-changing strategy aims to propel Persona 6 to unprecedented sales heights, with an ambitious sales target of 5 million copies in its first year.

Sega Sammy’s president, Haruki Atami, revealed this revolutionary approach during the company’s quarterly earnings Q&A session with investors. The representative director emphasized the importance of a multiplatform release, stating that this is the key to unlocking the title’s full potential. By simultaneously launching on various platforms worldwide from day one, Atami believes that Persona 6 can achieve unparalleled success.

Building on the legacy of previous Persona titles, Atlus and Sega are adapting to the evolving gaming landscape and international demand. Persona 5 Royal and its spin-off, Persona 5 Tactica, have already paved the way for this multiplatform strategy, capturing the attention of gamers across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Nintendo systems. Maintaining this momentum, Persona 3 Reload is confirmed to follow suit, hitting all platforms simultaneously on February 2, 2024.

As fans eagerly await the release of Persona 6, recent rumors suggest that the game may incorporate a green theme. While details remain scarce, this intriguing speculation has generated additional excitement among the Persona community.

With its innovative multiplatform release and potential thematic shift, Persona 6 is poised to redefine the series and captivate a broader audience. Stay tuned for further updates and get ready to embark on a thrilling persona-filled adventure like never before.

அடிக்கடி கேட்கப்படும் கேள்விகள் (FAQ)

