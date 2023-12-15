பெர்சோனா 3 இன் புதிய ரீமேக் பிப்ரவரியில் பல தளங்களில் வருகிறது

Atlus has announced the release of a highly anticipated remake of the popular game Persona 3. The new version, titled Persona 3 Reload, will be launching on February 2 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Windows and Steam.

One of the main highlights of the recently unveiled video for Persona 3 Reload is the iconic Velvet Room, a key location in the series. The room will be staffed by Igor, with acclaimed voice actor Bin Shimada taking on the role (previously voiced by the late Isamu Tanonaka in the original game). Additionally, Miyuki Sawashiro will be returning to voice Elizabeth.

The remake will feature a revamped battle system compared to the original game, along with “cutting-edge graphics and gameplay.” The audio has also been enhanced for the remake, featuring all-new English voice-over. Atlus has revealed the new English dub cast, who will bring the characters to life in this new iteration.

Players can expect to step into the shoes of a transfer student and delve into the mysteries of Tartarus, an hour that exists “hidden” between days. The game promises an immersive experience, where players will awaken incredible powers, fight for their friends, and leave a lasting impression on their memories.

It is worth noting that Persona 3 Reload will include content from the original release of Persona 3 but will not feature content from Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable, including the female protagonist.

Originally released in 2006 for the PlayStation 2, Persona 3 gained a dedicated fan base and prompted the release of additional versions, such as Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable. The franchise’s popularity has extended beyond gaming, with a four-part anime film series that premiered between 2013 and 2016.

Fans of the series will undoubtedly be eagerly awaiting the launch of Persona 3 Reload, where they can once again immerse themselves in the intriguing world of Persona.