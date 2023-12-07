சின்ஸ்ட்ராப் பெங்குவின்கள்: மைக்ரோனாப்பிங்கின் மாஸ்டர்கள்

Researchers have discovered a fascinating sleep pattern among chinstrap penguins in Antarctica. According to a recent study published in the journal Science, these penguins take over 10,000 micronaps per day, each lasting around four seconds. This unique sleep strategy allows them to catch a quick snooze while still taking care of their chicks.

The study, conducted by the Neuroscience Research Center of Lyon in France, used remote electroencephalogram (EEG) monitoring to detect changes in brain activity. The researchers found that these four-second naps sum up to around 11 hours of sleep throughout the day, which is considered sufficient for penguin parents.

The study suggests that these micronaps serve a sleep function and may be an adaptation to the continuous need for vigilance in penguin parents. This is the first study to demonstrate that an animal can function effectively with such short periods of sleep.

While microsleeping has been observed in other species, including humans, it is still relatively uncommon in penguins. Paul-Antoine Libourel, a researcher involved in the study, explained that other animals typically experience microsleeps during a transition to a more consolidated sleep. However, chinstrap penguins can maintain this sleep fragmentation without any apparent physiological cost, successfully breeding their chicks.

National Geographic senior editor Christine Dell’Amore commented on the findings, stating that the penguins’ ability to accumulate 11 hours of sleep through micronapping is impressive. Dell’Amore emphasized the relatability of this research, highlighting how all parents, regardless of species, need sleep.

It is worth noting that while this sleep pattern works for penguins, Libourel warns against attempting to mimic this fragmented sleep in humans. Humans require longer periods of sleep to function optimally. However, minute-long naps have been shown to have benefits for humans.

Overall, the discovery of the chinstrap penguins’ unique sleep strategy provides valuable insights into how animals adapt under challenging circumstances. These tiny naps allow these penguin parents to balance their responsibilities and get the rest they need, even in the inhospitable conditions of Antarctica.