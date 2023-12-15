பாம் ஸ்பிரிங்ஸில் இருக்கும் சர்ச்சைக்குரிய மர்லின் மன்றோ சிலை

Summary: Despite ongoing controversy, the Palm Springs City Council has voted to keep the controversial Marilyn Monroe statue in its current location permanently. The decision came after months of protests and legal battles between those who celebrated the 26-foot tall sculpture’s return and others who deemed it an objectification of an icon. While some residents and business owners praised the statue for its cultural significance and contribution to the city’s popularity, others argued that it was out of place and perpetuated misogyny.

After the Marilyn Monroe statue arrived in Palm Springs in June 2021, it immediately became a topic of heated debate. While some business owners and residents were thrilled by its return, others vehemently opposed its presence, claiming that it objectified the iconic figure. These differing viewpoints led to ongoing efforts from various groups to have the statue removed from the downtown area, resulting in lawsuits being filed.

Originally, the plan was for Marilyn to stay in her current location until 2024. However, at a specially convened meeting, the Palm Springs City Council discussed whether to make the statue a future ballot measure. One property owner passionately argued for the council to vote in favor of keeping Marilyn in her current location permanently.

The statue had a significant impact on the city since its first appearance in 2012, with many local business owners praising its contribution to the city’s popularity. Supporters argued that Marilyn aligned perfectly with Palm Springs’ cultural identity, representing equality, Hollywood, and modernism.

On the other hand, detractors cited concerns regarding the representation of women and sexual violence, especially at a time when the nation was focused on addressing such issues. Residents like Liz Armstrong expressed their discontent, calling the statue a symbol of misogyny that had no place in the central location of Palm Springs.

Despite the controversy, the Palm Springs City Council ultimately voted to amend the Palm Springs Specific Plan and keep the statue in its current location permanently. The decision entails vacating a portion of Museum Way to accommodate the sculpture’s presence.

While some continue to criticize the decision, many visitors and locals appreciate the statue for its cultural relevance and ability to distinguish Palm Springs as a unique destination. Keith Patterson, a visitor from Oregon, praised the statue’s alignment with the city’s overall aesthetic and identity.

In the end, the Marilyn Monroe statue will remain, serving as a point of fascination and contention among residents and visitors alike in Palm Springs.