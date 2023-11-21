4G Galaxy S20 தொடர் நவம்பர் 2023 இல் ஐரோப்பா முழுவதும் பாதுகாப்புப் புதுப்பிப்பைப் பெறுகிறது

Owners of 4G versions of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra can now breathe a sigh of relief as Samsung has started rolling out the November 2023 security update for their devices. Previously, this update was limited to the 5G models; however, Samsung has expanded its availability to the 4G versions as well, much to the delight of users in several European countries.

This latest security update, identified as firmware version G98xFXXSIHWJD, is relatively small, taking up less than 500MB of storage space. Users in Austria, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Nordic countries, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Southeast Europe, Spain, Switzerland, the Baltic region, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands, and the UK can now access this update on their 4G Galaxy S20 series smartphones.

Samsung’s security bulletin has indicated that this update primarily addresses more than 65 security vulnerabilities, offering enhanced protection to users’ devices. However, it does not introduce any new features or improvements in performance.

For 4G Galaxy S20 series owners residing in any of the aforementioned countries, updating to the latest security patch is a straightforward process. By navigating to Settings and selecting Software Update, users can check for the availability of the new update instantly. The alternative method involves downloading the firmware file from a reliable source and manually flashing it onto the device using a Windows PC and the Odin tool.

With this significant expansion of the November 2023 security update, Samsung continues to prioritize the safety and security of its users’ devices, ensuring that their data remains protected.