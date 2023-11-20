புதிய கேம் பயன்முறை மற்றும் ஆரம்ப அணுகல் புதுப்பிப்புகள் புயலுக்கு எதிராக வருகின்றன

Publisher Hooded Horse has announced that the popular game Against the Storm will be leaving early access next month with a highly anticipated 1.0 update. This update will introduce a brand-new game mode called Queen’s Hand, which is specifically designed to challenge experienced players with unique rules and rewards.

Against the Storm, described as a “dark fantasy city builder,” immerses players in a post-apocalyptic world where they must rebuild civilization in the face of devastating rains. As the Queen’s Viceroy, players lead a diverse group of survivors including humans, beavers, lizards, foxes, and harpies. Together, they must reclaim the wilderness and secure a future for humanity.

One of the most exciting aspects of the upcoming update is the addition of Queen’s Hand. This game mode presents players with the ultimate challenge of reforging the Adamantine Seal within a single Cycle. As the hardest challenge in the game, Queen’s Hand will push even the most experienced players to their limits.

During its early access period, Against the Storm has undergone significant development, with regular content updates every two weeks. These updates have brought a wide range of major and minor changes to the game, including the addition of new species such as the Fox people and enhancements to endgame mechanics. Hooded Horse has stated that this update cadence will continue until the game’s full release.

With its engaging gameplay and captivating narrative, Against the Storm has garnered a dedicated fanbase. On Steam, the game has received an overwhelmingly positive user review rating of 95% from nearly 14,500 reviews. Players have praised its immersive world-building mechanics and challenging gameplay.

Fans of Against the Storm can look forward to the game’s official release on December 8. In addition to being available on the Microsoft Store, the game will also join the PC Game Pass library, thanks to a recent partnership with Microsoft. This collaboration will bring the game to an even wider audience and provide Game Pass subscribers with a new and exciting experience.

Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the genre, Against the Storm’s upcoming update promises to deliver an unforgettable gaming experience. Prepare to face the challenges of a ravaged world and rebuild civilization against all odds.

