பழைய சிங்கிள்ஸ் தடுப்பூசியை விட புதிய சிங்கிள்ஸ் தடுப்பூசி சிறந்ததா?

In recent years, a new shingles vaccine has been introduced to the market, sparking a debate among medical professionals and patients alike. The question on everyone’s mind is whether this new vaccine is truly superior to its predecessor. Let’s delve into the details and explore the key differences between the two.

The old shingles vaccine, known as Zostavax, has been in use since 2006. It was effective in reducing the risk of shingles by about 51% and post-herpetic neuralgia (a painful complication of shingles) by 67%. However, it had some limitations. Zostavax was a live vaccine, meaning it contained a weakened form of the virus. This made it unsuitable for individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those undergoing cancer treatment or organ transplant recipients.

Enter the new shingles vaccine, Shingrix, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2017. Shingrix boasts an impressive efficacy rate of over 90% in preventing shingles and post-herpetic neuralgia. Unlike its predecessor, Shingrix is a non-live vaccine, making it safe for individuals with compromised immune systems.

கேள்விகள்:

Q: How does the new shingles vaccine work?

A: Shingrix is a recombinant vaccine, meaning it contains only a specific protein from the varicella-zoster virus. This protein stimulates the immune system to produce a strong response against the virus, preventing shingles.

Q: Who should get the new shingles vaccine?

A: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends Shingrix for adults aged 50 and older, even if they have previously received Zostavax.

கே: ஏதேனும் பக்க விளைவுகள் உள்ளதா?

A: Like any vaccine, Shingrix can cause mild side effects such as pain at the injection site, muscle aches, and fatigue. These symptoms usually resolve within a few days and are a sign that the immune system is responding to the vaccine.

In conclusion, the new shingles vaccine, Shingrix, appears to be a significant improvement over the old vaccine, Zostavax. With its higher efficacy rate and non-live composition, Shingrix offers a safer and more effective option for preventing shingles and its complications. If you fall within the recommended age group, consulting with your healthcare provider about getting vaccinated with Shingrix is a wise decision to protect yourself from this painful and potentially debilitating condition.