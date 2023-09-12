ஆப்பிள் புதிய iCloud+ சேமிப்பக அடுக்குகளை அறிமுகப்படுத்துகிறது: 6TB மற்றும் 12TB

Apple recently surprised its audience with the announcement of two new tiers for its cloud storage subscription, iCloud+. Aimed primarily at photographers and filmmakers who require ample storage for their content, these new subscription plans are bound to attract attention. The unveiling earned thunderous applause from the crowd, indicating a strong demand for increased storage capacity.

Under the current pricing structure, iCloud+ offers subscribers 50GB for $0.99 per month, 200GB for $2.99 per month, and 2TB for $9.99 per month. With the introduction of the 6TB and 12TB plans, users can now store significantly larger quantities of data. While the average consumer may not require such vast storage, professional photographers and filmmakers using the latest iPhone 15 models with enhanced camera capabilities will find these plans extremely valuable.

Although Apple has not disclosed the exact pricing for the new storage tiers, we can make an educated guess based on the existing rates. It is likely that the 6TB subscription will cost no more than $30 per month, while the 12TB tier should range around $60 per month. In comparison, Google’s storage plans for 5TB and 10TB of data are priced at $24.99 and $49.99 per month respectively, showcasing similar price points.

In addition to the increased storage capacity, iCloud+ subscribers will continue to enjoy the existing privacy features, including Hide My Email and Private Relay. These features aim to protect user data and ensure a secure browsing experience. With iCloud+ offering both expanded storage and enhanced privacy, Apple continues to offer a comprehensive and reliable cloud storage service to its users.

