Unexpected Trends Emerge in Existing Home Sales and Prices

Summary: Recent data on existing home sales and prices reveals surprising trends in various cities across the United States. While some areas are experiencing significant growth in both counts and prices, others are facing declines. This article highlights some of the most notable cities and the divergent trends in their housing markets.

1. Toledo, OH: Toledo tops the list with a remarkable 14% increase in existing home sales year-over-year. Additionally, the median sale price has risen by 8.3%, surpassing the average from 2017-2019 by 43.4%.

2. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA: Despite a 35.1% dip in existing home sale counts compared to the average of the past three years, Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura sees a surprising 18% growth in median sale price year-over-year.

3. Rochester, NY: Although existing home sales have decreased by 20.6%, the median sale price in Rochester has risen by 10.4%, resulting in a substantial 66.5% increase compared to the average from 2017-2019.

4. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA: Amid a decline in existing home sale counts and median sale price, San Diego still experiences an 11% year-over-year growth in sales and a 5.4% increase in prices compared to the 2017-2019 average.

5. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA: Despite a 25.2% decrease in existing home sales, the median sale price in the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario area sees a modest 2% growth, resulting in a 53.9% increase compared to the three-year average.

These surprising trends in various cities highlight the diverse nature of the housing market and offer unique opportunities for both buyers and sellers. Understanding these localized trends is crucial for making informed decisions in the real estate market. Whether a city is experiencing growth or decline, it is essential to stay informed about the ever-changing landscape of home sales and prices.