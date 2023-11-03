Dell Introduces New UltraSharp Monitors with Enhanced Gaming Capabilities

Dell has recently unveiled four new additions to its UltraSharp monitor lineup, offering not only color-accurate screens for work but also enhanced gaming capabilities. These new monitors come in two sizes, with the 27-inch models offering 1440p resolutions, while the 24-inch monitors have 1080p resolutions. What sets these monitors apart is their higher refresh rates, which clock in at 120Hz, double the standard 60Hz typically found on Dell’s UltraSharp models.

While gamers are usually most interested in higher refresh rates, Dell is highlighting these faster refresh rates as part of a broader effort to enhance visual comfort and reduce eye strain for all users. In addition to the increased refresh rates, these UltraSharp monitors emit far less harmful blue light than previous models and feature built-in ambient light sensors that automatically adjust brightness and color tone based on the surrounding environment.

The two 27-inch models in the lineup are the Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2724D) and the Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE). Both monitors boast 16:9 LCD screens that cover 98% of the DCI-P3 color spectrum. However, it is the Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor that stands out with its Thunderbolt 4 port, allowing users to connect and charge compatible laptops with up to 90W of power.

Similarly, the two 24-inch monitors—the Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor (U2424H) and the Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2424HE)—differ in their connectivity options. While both monitors offer USB-C and USB-A ports, the latter provides a USB-C port that supports video and data transmission while offering up to 90W of charging power.

In addition to these gaming-oriented monitors, Dell has also introduced a trio of video conferencing monitors equipped with dual speakers, microphones, and high-resolution webcams. These monitors cater to users with different needs, offering various aspect ratios and resolutions.

அடிக்கடி கேட்கப்படும் கேள்விகள் (FAQ)

1. What are the key features of Dell’s new UltraSharp monitors? Dell’s new UltraSharp monitors offer higher refresh rates at 120Hz, emit less harmful blue light, and feature ambient light sensors that automatically adjust brightness. They also come with various connectivity options, including USB-C and Thunderbolt 4.

2. Are these monitors suitable for gaming? Yes, these monitors have higher refresh rates, making them suitable for gaming, and also provide enhanced visual comfort to reduce eye strain for all users.

3. Which models in the lineup offer Thunderbolt connectivity? The Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE) is the only model in the lineup that offers Thunderbolt connectivity with a Thunderbolt 4 port.

4. What are the prices and release dates of Dell’s new UltraSharp monitors? Here is a complete list of prices and release dates: Dell UltraSharp 24 Monitor (U2424H) – Available November 9th starting at $379.99

Dell UltraSharp 24 USB-C Hub Monitor (U2424HE) – Available November 9th starting at $459.99

Dell UltraSharp 27 Monitor (U2724D) – Available November 9th starting at $479.99

Dell UltraSharp 27 Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U2724DE) – Available November 9th starting at $649.99

Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (P2424HEB) – Available November 30th starting at $509.99

Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (P2724DEB) – Available December 7th starting at $699.99

Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (P3424WEB) – Available now starting at $949.99