New Method Proposed to Determine Machine Thinking

Researchers have introduced a novel approach to gauge if a machine is truly thinking or merely regurgitating data, presenting an alternative to the long-standing Turing Test. The Turing Test, originally conceptualized by Alan Turing in the 1950s, involved an interrogator distinguishing between a computer and a human. However, recent advancements in AI have rendered this test ineffective, as exemplified by cheating mechanisms on platforms like Tinder and the rise of chatbots.

In a recent publication in the journal Intelligent Computing, Philip Nicholas Johnson-Laird from Princeton University and Marco Ragni from Chemnitz University of Technology propose a three-step framework to assess machine thinking and provide conclusive answers to this conundrum.

The first step involves subjecting the machine to psychological experiments to evaluate its ability to reason using human-like inference methods, as opposed to relying solely on conventional logical processes. This battery of tests aims to discern whether the machine exhibits human-like reasoning.

The second step, known as self-reflection, tests the machine’s understanding of its own reasoning. Introspection, a trait ingrained in human cognition, can shed light on the machine’s ability to comprehend and analyze its own logical processes. For instance, when presented with the question, “If Ann is intelligent, does it follow that Ann is intelligent or she is rich, or both?” a human would acknowledge that there is no indication of Ann’s wealth. Conversely, a computer might struggle to pinpoint the reason behind this deduction.

Lastly, the researchers advocate delving into the machine’s source code, aiming to distinguish true reasoning from the application of “deep learning.” By evaluating the code for “cognitive adequacy,” researchers can discern whether the machine’s reasoning abilities stem from genuine comprehension or black-box algorithms.

In their paper, Johnson-Laird and Ragni assert that the original Turing Test should be superseded by a comprehensive examination of a program’s reasoning. The researchers propose treating the machine as an active participant in cognitive experiments and, if necessary, subjecting its code to analysis akin to brain-imaging studies.

As artificial intelligence integrates further into our everyday lives, the need to ascertain when machines emulate human reasoning, and thus “think,” evolves from Turing’s theoretical pondering to a tangible problem that necessitates practical solutions.

