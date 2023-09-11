நகர வாழ்க்கை

புதிய தொழில்நுட்பங்கள் மற்றும் AI இன் சக்தியை வெளிப்படுத்துதல்

தொழில்நுட்ப

சாம்சங் வீழ்ச்சி விற்பனையை கண்டறியுங்கள்: உங்கள் சாதனங்களை மேம்படுத்துகிறது

Byமம்போ ப்ரெசியா

செப் 11, 2023
சாம்சங் வீழ்ச்சி விற்பனையை கண்டறியுங்கள்: உங்கள் சாதனங்களை மேம்படுத்துகிறது

Samsung is currently offering markdowns on a variety of home appliances as part of their Discover Samsung fall sale. One of the standout deals is on the Samsung Bespoke french door refrigerator, which is available for a $1,100 discount. This premium refrigerator comes with a built-in interior Beverage Center, a dual ice maker, and customizable color options for the panels.

Normally priced at $3,499, the Samsung Bespoke refrigerator can be purchased for $2,399 during the sale. Additionally, customers can save even more when bundling multiple appliances, with an extra $125 discount for purchasing two appliances, $225 off when buying three appliances, and $475 off when upgrading the entire kitchen with four or more new appliances.

The Samsung Bespoke refrigerator offers a range of design options, allowing customers to choose from sixteen pre-designed options or customize the color and design themselves. It comes with a two-year Bespoke warranty, a five-year sealed system warranty, and a ten-year compressor warranty. The temperature of the middle drawers can also be customized.

For those looking for alternative options, the Discover Samsung sale also includes the Samsung Bespoke 4-door french door refrigerator with Family Hub. This refrigerator features a touch screen technology called Family Hub, which allows users to control various devices, access recipes, and even see inside the fridge from a connected device. It is available for $3,869, down from its regular price of $4,199.

Another notable refrigerator deal is the Smart 4-door Flex refrigerator with a beverage center and dual ice maker. This fridge is currently on sale for $2,699, a significant discount from its original price of $4,199. It features a concealed beverage center, a water dispenser, an autofill water pitcher, and recessed handles for a sleek design.

In conclusion, the Discover Samsung fall sale offers a great opportunity to upgrade your appliances. Whether you’re in need of a new refrigerator or other home appliances, there are various options available at discounted prices. Take advantage of the sale to enhance your kitchen with Samsung’s innovative and customizable appliances.

ஆதாரங்கள்:
சாம்சங்

By மம்போ ப்ரெசியா

தொடர்புடைய போஸ்ட்

தொழில்நுட்ப

போஸ் புதிய அல்ட்ரா லைன் குயிட் கம்ஃபோர்ட் ஹெட்ஃபோன்களை வெளியிட்டது

செப் 15, 2023 கேப்ரியல் போத்தா
தொழில்நுட்ப

பேப்பர் மரியோ: நிண்டெண்டோ ஸ்விட்ச்சிற்கான ஆயிரம் ஆண்டு கதவு: விலையுடன் காட்சி மேம்படுத்தல்கள்?

செப் 15, 2023 விக்கி ஸ்டாவ்ரோபௌலோ
தொழில்நுட்ப

சுற்றுச்சூழல் பாதிப்பைக் குறைக்க ஆப்பிள் கார்பன்-நியூட்ரல் ஆப்பிள் வாட்ச் சீரிஸ் 9 ஐ அறிமுகப்படுத்துகிறது

செப் 15, 2023 கேப்ரியல் போத்தா

நீ தவற விட்டாய்

தொழில்நுட்ப

போஸ் புதிய அல்ட்ரா லைன் குயிட் கம்ஃபோர்ட் ஹெட்ஃபோன்களை வெளியிட்டது

செப் 15, 2023 கேப்ரியல் போத்தா 0 கருத்துக்கள்
செய்தி

சைபர்பங்க் 2077 2.0 புதுப்பிப்பு சைபர்பங்கால் ஈர்க்கப்பட்ட புதிய திறன் மர சலுகைகளை அறிமுகப்படுத்துகிறது: எட்ஜ்ரன்னர்ஸ் அனிம்

செப் 15, 2023 கேப்ரியல் போத்தா 0 கருத்துக்கள்
தொழில்நுட்ப

பேப்பர் மரியோ: நிண்டெண்டோ ஸ்விட்ச்சிற்கான ஆயிரம் ஆண்டு கதவு: விலையுடன் காட்சி மேம்படுத்தல்கள்?

செப் 15, 2023 விக்கி ஸ்டாவ்ரோபௌலோ 0 கருத்துக்கள்
தொழில்நுட்ப

சுற்றுச்சூழல் பாதிப்பைக் குறைக்க ஆப்பிள் கார்பன்-நியூட்ரல் ஆப்பிள் வாட்ச் சீரிஸ் 9 ஐ அறிமுகப்படுத்துகிறது

செப் 15, 2023 கேப்ரியல் போத்தா 0 கருத்துக்கள்