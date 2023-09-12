Today is the highly anticipated Apple event where the tech giant will unveil its next generation of iPhones. While there have been rumors of other products being launched, it is expected that Apple will primarily focus on its new iPhones. Four iPhones are expected to be showcased – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Additionally, other products such as Apple Watch Series 9, Watch Ultra 2, and AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with a new USB Type-C port may also make an appearance.

However, there are certain products that are not likely to be launched today. One of these is the rumored iPhone 15 Ultra, which was expected to have premium features surpassing the Pro variants. Another product that may not be unveiled is the Apple Watch X, which was speculated to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch with features like a MicroLED display and blood pressure monitor. It is believed that the Watch X is still in development and will not be ready for this event.

There have also been rumors of M3-powered Macs, including an iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro, but these devices are not expected to be launched tonight. Instead, reports suggest that Apple may introduce them in October through a press release rather than a dedicated launch event.

As for iPads, M3-powered iPad Pros and a new iPad Air 6 are said to be in the works, but it is unlikely that they will be showcased at the Wonderlust event. Rumors suggest that the iPad Air 6 could be released as early as next month through a press release.

While the new AirPods Pro 2nd Generation with a USB Type-C port are expected to debut, there will not be any significant changes compared to the current model. Other AirPods variants, such as the AirPods Pro 3, AirPods Max 2, and AirPods 2 with USB Type-C, are not anticipated to be announced tonight.

In conclusion, the Apple Wonderlust event is expected to primarily focus on the new iPhone lineup, with some additional products like the Apple Watch Series 9 and AirPods Pro 2nd Generation. Other rumored products like the iPhone 15 Ultra, Apple Watch X, M3-powered Macs, new iPads, and additional AirPods models are not likely to be unveiled at this event.

– USB Type-C port: A universal connector that can be used for charging and data transfer on various devices.

– MicroLED display: A technology that uses microscopic LEDs to create a high-resolution display with better contrast and energy efficiency.

