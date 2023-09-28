தி ஹார்வெஸ்ட் மூன்: ஒரு தனித்துவமான சூப்பர் மூன்

The harvest moon, the last supermoon of the year, is set to rise on Thursday and reach its peak on Friday. While there have already been three supermoons this year, including the blue moon, the harvest moon stands out for its uniqueness.

The harvest moon is the closest full moon to the autumn equinox, which occurred on September 23 in the northern hemisphere. This equinox marks the beginning of autumn and is also when many crops reach their peak. The harvest moon rises at nearly the same time as sunset for several evenings in a row, resulting in abundant moonlight early in the evening.

Typically, the moon rises approximately 50 minutes later each day as it goes through its cycle. However, during the harvest moon, this delay is reduced to a smaller interval each night. In the northern United States, the delay ranges from 15 to 20 minutes, and in Canada and Europe, it is only 10 to 20 minutes later. This unique feature of the harvest moon has traditionally aided farmers and crews in harvesting their crops by providing several extra evenings of moonlight, hence its name.

On Thursday, September 28, the harvest moon will appear just after sunset, and it will peak at 5:57am ET (09:57 GMT) on Friday. NASA recommends using binoculars with a minimum magnification of 7, although a higher magnification would provide more detail. The full moon will be at its highest point and closest to the Earth, experiencing a “lunar perigee,” making it a supermoon.

The harvest moon has a shade of orange and red, appearing bigger and brighter than other full moons due to an optical illusion near the horizon. When the moon is near the horizon, its light passes through more atmospheric particles, which scatter the blue light and allow the red light to reach our eyes.

The harvest moon is celebrated in many cultures around the world, including in China and South Korea. In China, the mid-autumn festival called Zhongqiu Jie is commemorated through family reunions, moon gazing, and sharing mooncakes. In South Korea, the Harvest Moon Festival, known as Chuseok, is a national holiday where people travel to their ancestral and parental homes to celebrate the autumn harvest.

Ancient folklore also associates the harvest moon with the belief that frost occurring in its light would not harm fruit buds and blossoms, unlike frost in the dark of the moon.

ஆதாரங்கள்:

– விவசாயி பஞ்சாங்கம்

- நாசா