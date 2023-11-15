Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery in the far reaches of the universe—a galaxy that closely resembles the Milky Way. This galaxy, known as ceers-2112, is now the most distant barred spiral galaxy ever observed. The finding is posing a challenge to prevailing theories on how galaxies evolve.

Ceers-2112 was first observed by an international team using the James Webb Space Telescope—an advanced instrument that allows scientists to peer into the past due to the immense distances involved. The newly discovered galaxy formed just 2.1 billion years after the universe came into existence, suggesting that galaxies resembling our own existed even when the universe was just 15% of its current age.

Lead study author Luca Costantin of Spain’s Centro de Astrobiología in Madrid stated, “Unexpectedly, this discovery reveals that galaxies that resemble our own existed already 11,700 million years ago when the Universe had just 15% of its life.” This finding has astounded astronomers, as it contradicts the belief that such well-ordered and structured galaxies could not have formed until much later in the history of the universe.

The discovery of ceers-2112 is forcing scientists to reconsider their understanding of galaxy formation and the early stages of the universe. Until now, it was thought that the formation of bars in spiral galaxies, like the Milky Way, required billions of years of galactic evolution. However, the presence of a bar in ceers-2112 indicates that this process may have occurred in as little as 1 billion years or less.

According to study coauthor Alexander de la Vega of the University of California, Riverside, “Finding ceers-2112 shows that galaxies in the early universe could be as ordered as the Milky Way. This is surprising because galaxies were much more chaotic in the early universe, and very few had similar structures to the Milky Way.”

This groundbreaking finding may necessitate revisions to existing theories of galaxy formation and evolution. De la Vega suggests that the inclusion of dark matter, which is believed to make up 85% of the total matter in the universe, may play a role in the formation of galactic bars. Dark matter, though it has never been directly detected, is an area of ongoing exploration and mapping by instruments such as the European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope.

The discovery of ceers-2112 opens up new possibilities for identifying and studying bars in early galaxies. The James Webb Space Telescope’s capabilities, coupled with the expertise of the research team, allowed for precise measurements and a better understanding of the size and shape of the bar in ceers-2112.

கேள்விகள்:

கே: சீர்ஸ்-2112 என்றால் என்ன?

Q: How was it discovered?

கே: கண்டுபிடிப்பு ஏன் முக்கியமானது?

Q: What does this mean for our understanding of galaxy formation?

Q: How was the size and shape of the bar in ceers-2112 determined?

