கருந்துளைகளின் ஒழுங்கற்ற உணவு முறைகள் மற்றும் மாற்றும் தோற்றம் குவாசர்களின் வினோதமான நடத்தை

A recent 3D model of a black hole’s feeding pattern could shed light on the mysterious behavior of changing-look quasars. Unlike most galaxies that evolve slowly, changing-look quasars have the unique ability to switch their radiation jets on and off within a matter of years or even months, captivating astrophysicists since their discovery in 2014.

Quasars, or quasi-stellar radio sources, reside at the centers of young galaxies and emit radiation 27 trillion times brighter than our Sun. They consist of a supermassive black hole and its accretion disc, which is a swirling mass of gas and dust consumed by the black hole.

Previous models assumed that matter in the accretion disc orbits the black hole in an orderly manner, similar to water going down a drain. This process was believed to take tens of thousands of years or more. However, the recent study conducted by astrophysicist Nick Kaaz at Northwestern University challenged this assumption.

The team created a 3D computer model of a rotating black hole that was misaligned with its accretion disc, resulting in unexpected phenomena. Rather than behaving like a spinning pizza base, the accretion disc warped and tore apart, forming an inner sub-disc and an outer disc, each spinning at different tilts resembling a gyroscope.

This disk split was caused by the black hole’s rotation distorting the spacetime around it, a process known as frame-dragging. Frame-dragging exerts a stronger force on material closer to the black hole and a weaker force on material further out, causing the inner sub-disc to break off and become more susceptible to movement.

The collision of these two disks at odd angles generates shocks, with streamers from the outer disk raining down onto the inner sub-disc, accelerating the feeding process into the black hole. The additional mass drives the inner disk toward the black hole, which in turn draws gas from the outer region to replenish the inner region.

This new model could potentially explain the rapid brightening and dimming observed in changing-look quasars. Classical accretion disk theory cannot account for such drastic variations, but the simulations conducted in this study align with the observed behavior. The destruction of the inner regions of the disk provides a potential explanation for the erratic feeding patterns of black holes and their impact on the behavior of quasars.

