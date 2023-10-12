NESAS மற்றும் SAS லெஸ்டர் டபிள்யூ. ஸ்ட்ரோக் விருது சிம்போசியம் பகுப்பாய்வு அணு ஸ்பெக்ட்ரோ கெமிஸ்ட்ரி கொண்டாடுகிறது

The NESAS and SAS Lester W. Strock Award Symposium took place on October 11, 2023, to honor the contributions of Prof. Maria Montes-Bayón to the field of analytical atomic spectrochemistry. The symposium, held in Room Cascade 1, recognized Prof. Montes-Bayón’s outstanding work with the Lester W. Strock Award. The award, presented by the New England Section of the Society of Applied Spectroscopy, acknowledges substantial research and applications in analytical atomic spectrochemistry within the realms of earth science, life sciences, or stellar and cosmic sciences. Along with a special medal, Prof. Montes-Bayón received an honorarium for her achievements.

The symposium commenced with Jörg Bettmer of the University Of Oviedo presenting his work on “A Personal Retrospective on the Analysis of Small Objects: Nanoparticles and Individual Cells.” He discussed the evolution of his laboratory’s research in analyzing small objects, particularly nanoparticles and individual cells, using inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). The presentation showcased the detection of nanoparticles smaller than 10 nm and their applications in various particle systems and biogenic nanoparticles.

Detlef Günther from ETH Zurich then presented “Exploration Of A Nitrogen Plasma For The Analysis Of Laser-Generated Aerosols.” His talk focused on the exploration of a nitrogen plasma as a carrier gas for laser ablation-inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (LA-ICP-MS) and provided insights into different carrier gas combinations and particle size distributions. Günther analyzed the benefits and drawbacks of using nitrogen plasma in this context.

Steven Ray from SUNY Buffalo delivered a presentation titled “Microwave-Enabled Ionization and Chemistries for Mass Spectrometry Analysis.” He emphasized the importance of ionization sources in mass spectrometry and highlighted the role of microwave energy in modulating ionization conditions for atomic and molecular ionization sources. The presentation showcased examples of microwave-modulated chemistry and its potential applications in mass spectrometry, comparing these techniques with conventional ionization strategies.

Raquel Gonzalez De Vega of the University Of Graz discussed “Analysis of Unconventional Elements via ICP-MS: Targeting Carbon and Fluorine.” Her presentation introduced innovative methodologies for analyzing traditionally challenging elements like carbon and fluorine using inductively coupled plasma-mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). De Vega demonstrated adapted and new techniques for determining these elements in various matrices.

Juris Meija from the National Research Council concluded the symposium with his presentation on “The Role of Data Analysis in Analytical Chemistry.” Meija highlighted the significance of data analysis in analytical chemistry and its evolution from the early days of experimental chemistry. He provided examples of how data analysis practices contribute to more reliable measurements in modern analytical chemistry.

The NESAS and SAS Lester W. Strock Award Symposium provided a comprehensive exploration of analytical atomic spectrochemistry. Notable researchers in the field of atomic spectroscopy shared their work, and the event served as a platform for collaboration among scientists, mathematicians, and statisticians in pursuit of precision and innovation in atomic spectroscopy.

Sources: The New England Section of the Society of Applied Spectroscopy, ScixConference.org