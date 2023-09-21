சிறிய காந்தங்கள் புற்றுநோய் சிகிச்சை, கணினி மற்றும் பலவற்றைப் புரட்சிகரமாக்குகின்றன

Nano-magnets, measuring 1,000 times thinner than a human hair, are making significant strides in various fields such as cancer treatment, computing, and even self-repairing paints. Dr. Karen Livesey, a theoretical physicist from the University of Newcastle, is at the forefront of designing these groundbreaking nano-sized magnets. Her research and expertise have led her to embark on the Australian Institute of Physics’ Women in Physics Lecture Tour 2023, where she aims to share her knowledge and inspire the next generation in STEM.

With applications in healthcare, nano-magnets have shown promise in treating inoperable tumors and improving health outcomes. Their ability to target specific areas in the body and deliver targeted therapies has the potential to revolutionize cancer treatment. By harnessing the power of these tiny magnets, medical professionals may be able to provide effective treatments that were previously deemed impossible.

On the technological front, nano-magnets offer a solution to reducing the energy consumption of computers. By utilizing the unique properties of these magnets, computing devices can operate more efficiently and contribute to a more sustainable future. Additionally, ongoing research in the field explores the development of self-repairing paints, which could have significant implications in various industries.

Dr. Livesey’s journey in physics is inspiring in itself. Being the first in her family to finish high school, she pursued her passion for physics at the University of Western Australia and completed her PhD in 2010. She has since made significant contributions to the field during her tenure at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs before eventually relocating to Newcastle, New South Wales.

In recognition of her accomplishments, Dr. Livesey has been named the 2023 Women in Physics Lecturer by the Australian Institute of Physics. She also holds the distinction of being a Superstar of STEM for 2023-24, an initiative aiming to challenge gender stereotypes and encourage diversity in the scientific community.

As part of the Women in Physics Lecture Tour 2023, Dr. Livesey will deliver a free public talk about nano-particles on Friday, September 22, at the University of Tasmania. All are welcome to attend, both physically and via Zoom, and the event promises to be an enlightening experience for individuals of all ages.

By pushing the boundaries of what is possible with nano-magnets, Dr. Livesey is paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in medicine, technology, and beyond.

ஆதாரங்கள்:

– Australian Institute of Physics – Media Release, September 21, 2023