NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has recently flown through a powerful coronal mass ejection (CME) near the Sun, providing valuable data on how the Sun’s plasma interacts with interplanetary dust. This CME is one of the most intense ever recorded. For the first time, the probe has observed the interaction between CMEs and interplanetary dust, shedding light on a phenomenon that was theorized two decades ago but had never been observed before.

Analysis of the data collected by the probe during the flythrough was published in The Astrophysical Journal. Scientists studying the CME concluded that it cleared the interplanetary dust up to a distance of about 6 million miles from the Sun. However, the space that was cleaned up soon filled with more interplanetary dust.

The Parker Solar Probe’s Wide Field Imagery for Solar Probe (WISPR) camera provided a view of the CME as the spacecraft passed through it. Initially, the camera captured a peaceful view of deep space, but it quickly became crowded with bright light as wisps of material passed through.

The Parker Solar Probe has been making significant discoveries since its launch in 2018. In 2021, it made its first direct contact with the Sun’s corona and has been studying the solar wind. Named after Eugene Parker, who theorized the existence of solar wind, the probe completed its sixth flyby of Venus in August 2022 and will continue to gather new insights about the Sun’s dynamics during its ongoing mission.

