ஒரு மர்மமான நிகழ்வு நமது கேலக்ஸியின் டார்க் மேட்டர் ஹாலோவை மாற்றியது, ஆய்வு நிகழ்ச்சிகள்

A recent study suggests that a massive blob of invisible dark matter has caused a significant distortion in the shape of our galaxy. While scientists initially believed that the Milky Way was a flat disk with two spiral arms, measurements taken over the past century have revealed an unexplained bending. The warping occurs mainly at the galaxy’s borders, where certain regions dip while others flare upward, giving it a crushed sombrero appearance.

Computer simulations conducted by researchers may have unveiled the cause behind this phenomenon. The simulations hint at a mysterious event that disrupted the alignment of our galaxy’s invisible halo of dark matter. The study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy on September 14th, demonstrates compelling evidence that our Galaxy is enveloped in a tilted dark matter halo.

Dark matter is an elusive type of matter that constitutes approximately 85% of the universe’s total matter. Although it does not directly interact with light and remains invisible, its gravitational effects can be observed. Dark matter is responsible for accelerating stars to extraordinary speeds as they orbit galactic centers, distorting distant starlight, and shaping the galactic halo of the Milky Way.

The galactic halo refers to a vast sphere of stars that float like leaves on a pond of dark matter, located beyond the spiral arms of the Milky Way. Recent investigations using the European Space Agency’s Gaia spacecraft have shown that the stars within the galactic halo are peculiarly misaligned.

In an attempt to understand the implications of an imbalanced stellar halo for the dark matter halo, astronomers used computer models to recreate a young galaxy resembling the Milky Way. The model included a dark matter halo tilted 25 degrees relative to the disk. After simulating the galaxy for 5 billion years, researchers discovered that their model resembled our own galaxy to a great extent.

The cause behind the misalignment of the dark matter halo is still unclear. However, the simulations conducted by the researchers suggest that it is likely the result of a massive collision, potentially involving another galaxy colliding with our own. This collision could have caused the dark matter halo to tilt up by as much as 50 degrees before slowly descending to its current 20-degree elevation.

