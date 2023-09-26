NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft achieved a significant milestone by successfully collecting a second sample from the asteroid Bennu. The spacecraft retrieved a stash of dirt and gravel from the asteroid’s surface in October 2020. This latest touchdown occurred in the Utah desert on Sunday, thrilling mission team members and scientists around the world. However, the asteroid sample didn’t stay in Utah for long; it boarded a plane and reached its final destination in Houston, Texas.

The Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston expressed its excitement in welcoming OSIRIS-REx and the asteroid sample. The JSC team now plans to curate and preserve the sample. The information collected from the asteroid could provide valuable insights into planetary formation, the origins of life, and the potential impact of asteroids on Earth.

OSIRIS-REx, launched in 2016, arrived at the near-Earth asteroid Bennu in 2018. After closely studying Bennu for 22 months, the probe successfully grabbed a sample from the asteroid’s surface, marking the first time NASA has collected pieces of an asteroid in space. The dive into Bennu’s surface revealed surprising sponginess, as OSIRIS-REx sank deep into the asteroid before safely backing away.

In May 2021, the spacecraft began its journey back to Earth, and on Sunday, it released its sample capsule, which descended to the Utah Test and Training Range as planned. The next phase will involve transporting the Bennu sample to a newly constructed curation facility at JSC, managed by the Astromaterials Research and Exploration Science division.

Over the next two years, the OSIRIS-REx science team, consisting of more than 200 people from 35 institutions worldwide, will study the sample. The team aims to achieve the mission’s main scientific objectives, which include understanding the formation and evolution of the solar system and the role of carbon-rich asteroids like Bennu in delivering the building blocks of life to Earth.

Approximately 25% of the Bennu material, estimated to weigh about 8.8 ounces (250 grams), will be available for the science team’s research. Additionally, a portion will be allocated to the Canadian Space Agency for their contribution to the mission, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will also receive a small percentage of the sample as part of their collaboration with NASA.

The majority of the Bennu sample, about 70%, will remain at JSC for future study. This will allow scientists of future generations to utilize technologies yet to be invented in order to answer fundamental questions about the solar system.

With the successful collection of a second asteroid sample, OSIRIS-REx continues to contribute to our knowledge of the universe and holds the potential to unravel mysteries about the formation of our solar system and the origins of life.

