முன்னோடியில்லாத வெப்பம் 250 மில்லியன் ஆண்டுகளில் வெகுஜன அழிவை ஏற்படுத்தும் என்று கணிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது

A study conducted by the University of Bristol has revealed that unprecedented heat is projected to lead to the next mass extinction in approximately 250 million years. The research, published in Nature Geoscience, utilized supercomputer climate models to create simulations of the future. These simulations indicate that climate extremes will intensify significantly as the continents merge to form a single supercontinent, resulting in a hot, dry, and uninhabitable world.

The study suggests that as the sun becomes brighter, emitting more energy and warming the Earth, temperatures will continue to rise. In addition, the process of supercontinent formation will lead to more frequent volcanic eruptions, releasing large amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and further warming the planet.

Mammals, including humans, have historically survived by adapting to weather extremes. However, while mammals have evolved to withstand colder temperatures, their tolerance for excessive heat has remained relatively constant. Therefore, prolonged exposure to extreme heat would prove to be unsurvivable.

Lead author Dr. Alexander Farnsworth explained that the formation of the supercontinent would create a “triple whammy” of increased heat due to the continentality effect, a hotter sun, and higher levels of CO2 in the atmosphere. He stated that these factors would result in a hostile environment lacking food and water sources for mammals. The projected temperatures of 40 to 50 degrees Celsius, along with high humidity, would make it impossible for mammals to cool their bodies through sweat, leading to their demise.

Although human-induced climate change is expected to continue to cause heat stress and mortality in some regions, the research suggests that the planet will remain habitable until the supercontinent forms in 250 million years. However, once the supercontinent is formed, only 8% to 16% of the land will be habitable for mammals.

Co-author Dr. Eunice Lo emphasized the importance of addressing the current climate crisis caused by human emissions. She urged the need for net-zero emissions to mitigate the extreme heat that is already detrimental to human health.

The study utilized climate models to simulate future temperature trends, taking into account factors such as wind, rain, and humidity. These models were applied to predict the climate of the future supercontinent, known as Pangea Ultima, using data on tectonic plate movement, ocean chemistry, and biology.

The calculations for future CO2 levels were led by Professor Benjamin Mills at the University of Leeds. The study estimates that CO2 levels could rise from the current 400 parts per million (ppm) to over 600 ppm in millions of years. Professor Mills highlights the importance of reducing fossil fuel emissions to prevent CO2 levels from reaching these high levels sooner.

The study concludes that while the Earth will still be within the habitable zone in 250 million years, the formation of a supercontinent with elevated CO2 levels will make most of the world uninhabitable for mammals. The findings also shed light on the importance of considering tectonics and continental layouts when studying exoplanets beyond our solar system.

