Nasa’s Lucy spacecraft embarked on its mission to Jupiter, encountering the first of 10 asteroids along the way. The spacecraft, traveling at a remarkable speed of 10,000 mph, had a fleeting rendezvous with the small Dinkinesh asteroid in the main asteroid belt beyond Mars.

Dinkinesh, approximately half a mile across, is possibly the smallest space rock on Lucy’s itinerary. However, the spacecraft’s primary targets are the Trojans, groups of unexplored asteroids near Jupiter that are believed to be remnants from the early days of the solar system. Lucy will pass by eight Trojans, ranging in size from 10 to 100 times larger than Dinkinesh, before reaching its final two destinations in 2033.

Named after the fossilized remains of an ancient human ancestor found in Ethiopia, Lucy will continue its journey to explore these celestial time capsules. The next asteroid Lucy will encounter is named after one of the discoverers of the original Lucy fossil, Donald Johanson.

While one of the solar wings on the spacecraft remains loose, flight controllers believe it is stable enough for the entirety of the mission, despite their unsuccessful attempts to secure it. The encounter with Dinkinesh marks the culmination of what Nasa dubs “Asteroid Autumn,” following the successful collection of asteroid samples and the launch of the Psyche spacecraft to investigate a metal-rich asteroid.

Unlike previous missions, Lucy will not halt at any of the asteroids or collect samples. Instead, it will capture detailed images and gather valuable data during its encounters. Nasa estimates that it will take at least a week for the spacecraft to transmit all the information back to Earth.

Prior to its close encounter with Lucy, Dinkinesh had only appeared as an indistinct blur even through the most powerful telescopes. However, with Lucy’s advanced instruments and scientific capabilities, researchers hope to unveil the mysteries hidden within these distant objects of the cosmos.

அடிக்கடி கேட்கப்படும் கேள்விகள்:

What is Lucy’s mission?

Lucy’s mission is to explore the Trojan asteroids near Jupiter, which are believed to be ancient relics from the early days of the solar system.

What is the significance of the Dinkinesh asteroid?

Dinkinesh is the first asteroid encountered by Lucy on its journey to Jupiter. Although small in size, it serves as a test run for the spacecraft’s instruments before reaching larger asteroids.

How fast is Lucy traveling?

Lucy is zooming through space at an astounding speed of 10,000 mph (or 4.5 km/s).

Will Lucy collect samples from the asteroids?

Unlike previous missions, Lucy will not stop at any of the encountered asteroids or collect samples. Its main focus is on capturing images and gathering scientific data.