An independent review board has assessed NASA’s plan to bring samples back from Mars, known as the Mars Sample Return (MSR) mission, as unworkable. The complex mission involves building and launching two helicopters, a rocket, a lander, and an orbiter to Mars by 2028. However, the review board concluded that the mission’s budget and scheduling expectations were unrealistic from the start.

The report states that the earliest NASA could hope to have the lander and orbiter ready would be 2030, rather than the original target of 2028. The review board was established to evaluate the mission’s plans, design, and technical challenges in terms of cost and schedule.

NASA has decided to halt its plans to provide an official cost and schedule estimate based on the findings of the review. The agency will now conduct its own review and make recommendations for moving forward with the mission.

The Mars Sample Return mission is significant as it aims to collect rocky samples from Mars, which could be crucial in the search for extraterrestrial life. The review board recognized the importance of the mission, not only for the search for life but also for NASA’s plans to send human beings to Mars in the future.

The report recommends that NASA better communicate the significance of the mission, stating that it has the potential to revolutionize our understanding of the solar system, our place in it, and the existence of life beyond Earth. The mission could have wide-ranging impacts on society, history, and technology.

However, the current circumstances surrounding the Mars Sample Return mission pose challenges for NASA. There have been concerns about the mission’s budget, with estimates ranging from $7 billion to $11 billion. NASA has requested additional funding to stay on schedule for a 2028 launch, but the review’s findings cast doubt on the feasibility of meeting that timeline.

NASA’s ultimate goal is to make the Mars Sample Return mission viable. With its potential to advance space exploration and scientific discovery, the success of this mission is crucial for the agency.

