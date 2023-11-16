மண்ணில் உள்ள மைக்ரோபிளாஸ்டிக் துகள்களைக் கண்டறியும் முறையை விஞ்ஞானிகள் உருவாக்கியுள்ளனர்

New research conducted by the University of Potsdam and HZB has successfully developed a method to precisely locate microplastic particles in soil for the first time. Microplastic pollution has become a significant environmental issue, with sources including tire wear, astroturf, cosmetics, washing powders, clothing, disposable masks, plastic bags, and other waste that finds its way into the environment.

The team used a combination of neutron and X-ray analyses to create 3D tomographies of soil samples, allowing them to visualize the deposition of microplastic particles and the impact on soil structures. The neutron tomograms clearly identified microplastic particles, while X-ray tomography provided insights into the arrangement of mineral particles and their formation of structures. By overlaying the two tomographies, the researchers were able to estimate the size and shape of the microplastic particles and assess the changes to soil structure caused by their presence.

To validate the method, soil samples containing artificial microplastic particles were prepared, as well as samples where lupin roots were observed in the presence of microplastics. The results were significant, showing how microplastic fragments, such as those from mulch film used in asparagus cultivation, can alter water flow and create cracks in the soil matrix. This raises concerns about the hydraulic properties and water storage capacity of the soil, especially considering the increasing likelihood of droughts and heavy rainfall due to climate change.

Further research is needed to investigate the systematic effects of microplastics on soil and its ability to adapt to changing climatic conditions. The study opens up new possibilities for understanding the distribution and impact of microplastic particles in soil, contributing valuable insights to environmental preservation efforts.

அடிக்கடி கேட்கப்படும் கேள்விகள் (FAQ)

Q: What are microplastic particles?

Microplastic particles are small plastic fragments measuring less than 5mm in size. They can originate from various sources, including plastic waste, industrial processes, and products such as cosmetics and clothes.

Q: How do microplastic particles affect the environment?

Microplastic pollution has detrimental effects on ecosystems and wildlife. It can contaminate water bodies, soil, and even the air we breathe. Marine organisms can mistake microplastics for food, leading to ingestion and potential transfer of toxins up the food chain.

Q: What is the significance of locating microplastic particles in soil?

Locating microplastic particles in soil is crucial for understanding their distribution, potential impact on soil structures, and the overall health of ecosystems. This information can help develop targeted solutions for reducing microplastic pollution and mitigating its consequences.

கே: ஆய்வு எவ்வாறு நடத்தப்பட்டது?

The study utilized a combination of neutron and X-ray analyses to create 3D tomographies of soil samples. The neutron tomograms identified microplastic particles, while X-ray tomography provided insights into mineral particle arrangements and structural changes in the soil.

Q: What are the implications of the findings?

The findings emphasize the need to investigate the effects of microplastics on soil structure and hydraulic properties, particularly in light of climate change. Understanding these implications will aid in developing strategies to mitigate the impact of microplastics on soil health and water management.