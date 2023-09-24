மூன்று உடல் பிரச்சனை: கணிதவியலாளர்கள் 12,000 புதிய தீர்வுகளைக் கண்டுபிடித்தனர்

A team of mathematicians from around the world claims to have found 12,000 new solutions to the notoriously difficult three-body problem in physics and mathematics. The three-body problem involves the complex task of calculating stable orbits when three objects interact with each other gravitationally. While two-body systems can be described with just a few mathematical equations, adding a third body makes the math significantly more challenging.

Isaac Newton formulated the laws of motion over 300 years ago, and ever since then, mathematicians have been working on finding solutions to the three-body problem. These new discoveries, published as a preprint to the arXiv database, provide a substantial addition to the existing knowledge, which consisted of only a few hundred scenarios.

The newly discovered orbits in the three-body problem are intricate and twisted, resembling pretzels and scribbles. The three hypothetical objects involved start at rest and are then pulled towards each other in various spirals due to their gravitational attraction. After flinging past each other, they move farther apart until gravity brings them together again, repeating this pattern indefinitely. Study author Ivan Hristov believes that with better technology, they could potentially find five times more solutions.

While three-body systems are common in the universe, with numerous star systems featuring multiple planets or stars orbiting each other, the stability of these newly discovered orbits is crucial for their practical use. Astronomers could potentially utilize these solutions to better understand the cosmos, but if the orbits are not stable, they will not hold up in real star systems.

To determine stability, further research is required, as other forces could disrupt the orbital patterns. Juhan Frank, an astronomer at Louisiana State University, expresses skepticism regarding the stability of these new orbits. He suggests that three-body systems tend to break into a binary system and a third body that escapes, typically the least massive of the three.

Nevertheless, from a theoretical perspective, these new solutions are a remarkable mathematical achievement. Whether stable or unstable, they contribute significantly to the understanding of the three-body problem and hold great theoretical importance.

