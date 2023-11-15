A recent astronomical event has left scientists in awe as they witness the previously unseen effects of a gamma-ray burst on Earth’s upper ionosphere. The event, known as GRB 221009A, originated nearly two billion light-years away and illuminated the ionosphere upon its arrival in October 2022.

Gamma-ray bursts are highly energetic streams of protons generated by cataclysmic events such as supernovas or the collapse of a star into a black hole. These bursts release photons at extreme wavelengths of the electromagnetic spectrum, with some cases even tearing holes in space-time.

What sets GRB 221009A apart is that it is the first time astronomers have observed the impact of a gamma-ray burst on the upper ionosphere. Previous measurements had focused solely on the lower ionosphere. This unprecedented event has opened up a world of “new physics” that astronomers are now striving to understand.

Researchers, including astronomer Mirko Piersanti from the University of L’Aquila in Italy, have carefully analyzed data from multiple gamma-ray space observatories, with a particular emphasis on the European Space Agency’s INTEGRAL satellite. Their findings, published in Nature Communications, reveal surprising changes in the ionosphere’s conductivity, ionization, and electrical field.

According to Piersanti, the arrival of these energetic photons resulted in unexpected ionospheric currents and electrical field fluctuations. The effects were detected approximately 310 miles (500 kilometers) above Earth’s surface. The researchers also discovered that the burst occurred in three distinct phases, each affecting the entire ionosphere. These peaks, resembling the sequence of a star’s death, included a precursor event, a subsequent massive spike in energy, and a less energetic third spike.

While the prevailing hypothesis attributes the burst to a supernova accompanied by the formation of a black hole, other scenarios remain possible. Piersanti proposes that the first peak represents the star’s collapse, followed by an explosion during the second peak. It is worth noting that not all supernovas create black holes; some result in dense remnants called neutron stars.

Despite the prolonged gamma-ray bombardment lasting more than seven hours, Earth remains unaffected due to the event’s distant origin. The researchers also simulated the consequences had a similar burst occurred within our galaxy. The results revealed that if a comparably powerful burst were to happen nearby, it would deplete the entire ozone layer and expose life on Earth to harmful ultraviolet radiation from the Sun.

Although the likelihood of such an occurrence in our cosmic neighborhood is low, the discovery of GRB 221009A provides scientists with valuable insights into the powerful events that shape our universe. As they continue to unravel the mysteries of gamma-ray bursts and their effects, future observations will allow astronomers to compare and expand their knowledge in this fascinating domain of physics.

அடிக்கடி கேட்கப்படும் கேள்விகள் (FAQ)

1. காமா-கதிர் வெடிப்பு என்றால் என்ன?

