Astronomers have long been trying to understand the rate at which the Universe is expanding, but have encountered a major discrepancy in their measurements. The direct method of measuring the expansion rate by observing how objects appear to recede from us consistently gives results about 9% higher than the values obtained from studying signals from the early Universe. This discrepancy has raised concerns and led to a reevaluation of our understanding of the Universe.

To overcome this problem, scientists have been searching for new ways to measure the expansion rate with greater precision. One potential solution involves studying “standard candles” like type Ia supernovae, which have known intrinsic properties. However, observing these rare events at extreme distances has been a challenge.

Fortunately, a breakthrough has been made. Dr. Brenda Frye and her team have recently discovered a type Ia supernova that appeared tripled in a gravitational lens created by a foreground galaxy cluster. This unique observation offers the possibility of measuring the expansion rate more accurately than ever before.

Type Ia supernovae are particularly useful for distance measurements because of their brightness and standard properties. By analyzing the light curve of a type Ia supernova and determining its redshift, astronomers can determine its distance and use it to directly measure the expansion rate.

Gravitational lensing, the bending of light by the presence of a foreground mass, can provide even more valuable data. When a massive foreground object magnifies a background galaxy through lensing, the measurements of the gravitational time delay of any transient events within the lensed images can be used to estimate the expansion rate.

The discovery of a strong gravitational lens that magnifies a region containing distant, massive, and star-forming galaxies holds great promise for understanding the expansion rate of the Universe. Further observations and measurements over time may provide crucial insights into this fundamental aspect of cosmology.

Source: Scientific American, Space.com