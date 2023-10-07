ஜேம்ஸ் வெப் விண்வெளி தொலைநோக்கி பற்றி நீங்கள் தெரிந்து கொள்ள வேண்டிய அனைத்தும்

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revolutionized astronomy, providing valuable insights into the universe. As the most advanced and powerful space telescope, the JWST uses high-resolution and high-sensitivity instruments to observe celestial objects using infrared astronomy.

The history of infrared astronomy dates back to the 1830s when German-British astronomer William Herschel discovered infrared light. The designs for the JWST were developed in 1996 as a successor to the Hubble Space Telescope (HST) to overcome its optical deficiencies.

NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) collaborated in designing and launching the JWST. The telescope was developed at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, with Northrop Grumman serving as the primary contractor. The Space Telescope Science Institute operates the telescope.

The use of a space telescope like the JWST is essential because telescopes on the ground have to contend with atmospheric interference that can blur and distort images. By placing the JWST in space, it can avoid these limitations and provide clearer and more detailed observations.

The mission of the JWST is to explore various aspects of cosmic history, ranging from the formation of the universe during the Dark Ages to the assembly of galaxies, the birth of stars and planetary systems, and the study of planetary atmospheres to understand the origins of life.

The JWST was launched on December 25th, 2021, and reached Lagrange point 2 (L2), a gravitationally stable position in space, on January 24th, 2022. Its current location in space allows it to observe objects throughout the Solar System and beyond.

The James Webb Space Telescope is a significant milestone in our quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe and understand our origins. It promises to provide groundbreaking discoveries and expand our knowledge of celestial phenomena.

