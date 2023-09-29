சர்வதேச விண்வெளி நிலையம்: விண்வெளி ஆய்வில் ஒரு சிக்கலான ஒத்துழைப்பு

The International Space Station (ISS) is a product of the International Space Station Program, which involves multiple countries and international organizations. Launched in 1998, the ISS is a remarkable example of complex international collaboration in the field of space exploration.

The ISS is operated by five partner agencies: the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, NASA, and the State Space Corporation “Roscosmos.” Each partner agency is responsible for managing and controlling the hardware it provides for the ISS. This interdependency is crucial for the functioning of the space station, as no single partner has the capability to operate independently.

The ISS relies on contributions from each partner agency in various ways. For example, Russia provides propulsion systems for station reboost, attitude control, and eventual deorbit operations. The United States contributes gyroscopes for day-to-day attitude control and solar power to augment the Russian Segment’s power needs. NASA’s Tracking and Data Relay Satellites ensure communication and data transfer between the ground and the entire station.

The ISS orbits with an inclination of 51.6 degrees, which means it passes over different areas of the Earth as it orbits. To track the ISS’s trajectory, one can use the “Spot The Station” page, which provides information on when and where the ISS can be observed from different locations worldwide.

Astronauts typically launch and return in the same type of spacecraft but can transfer between different Soyuz spacecraft. However, transferring between different spacecraft types, like SpaceX Dragon and Soyuz, would require custom-fitted launch and entry suits or seat liners.

Operating the ISS requires hands-on maintenance by the crew, with NASA and Roscosmos crew members trained to operate their respective segments. The space station’s attitude and altitude control rely on Russian and U.S. systems, with the Russian Segment providing propulsion and the U.S. providing gyroscopes for attitude control.

All partner agencies plan to operate the ISS for the foreseeable future. However, the decommissioning of the ISS will require careful planning and coordination between NASA and Roscosmos to ensure a safe deorbit process.

The ISS is a testament to the power of international collaboration in space exploration, with its success relying on the interdependence and cooperation between the partner agencies.

ஆதாரங்கள்:

- நாசா

- ஐரோப்பிய விண்வெளி நிறுவனம்

- ரோஸ்கோஸ்மோஸ்

- கனடிய விண்வெளி நிறுவனம்

– Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency