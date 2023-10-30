புதிய ஆராய்ச்சி நகர்ப்புற தாவர நிகழ்வை வெளிப்படுத்துகிறது

Dr. Yuya Fukano, an associate professor at Chiba University, made an intriguing observation while trying to put his daughter to sleep. He noticed that the creeping woodsorrel, a common weed plant, growing around his apartment had red leaves, while those in suburban areas were lush green. This prompted him to further investigate this phenomenon, and he and his team embarked on a field study to understand why the plant displayed different traits in urban and green spaces.

Creeping woodsorrel, scientifically known as Oxalis corniculata, is a ubiquitous plant found worldwide. It thrives in various habitats, from farmlands and riverbanks to lawns and parks. This low-growing herbaceous plant has trifoliate leaves with sour yellow flowers and is hard to miss due to its wide distribution.

During their study, Dr. Fukano and his team conducted transect surveys in three locations near Tokyo, classifying areas into urban, green, and in-between spaces. They analyzed the proportion of green-leaved and red-leaved plants in each plot and discovered a clear difference in distribution. Green-leaved individuals were more dominant in green spaces, while red-leaved individuals were more prevalent in urban areas.

The researchers also used the citizen science platform iNaturalist to collect data from observations worldwide. The analysis of over 9,500 observations further supported their findings, demonstrating a correlation between leaf color variation and the urban environment.

The unique characteristics of urban areas, such as impervious surfaces and elevated temperatures due to the urban heat island effect, likely contribute to this phenomenon. Plants in urban spaces face fewer predatory threats and less competition, allowing for evolutionary changes driven by the shift in ecological niche.

This research provides valuable insights into the adaptability of plants in urban environments and the impact of human-made ecologies on plant populations. Understanding these dynamics can aid in urban planning and the conservation of plant biodiversity in cities.

