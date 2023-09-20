கட்டுமானத்தில் மரத்தின் ஆரம்பகால அறியப்பட்ட பயன்பாடு ஜாம்பியாவில் கண்டுபிடிக்கப்பட்டது

Archaeologists have discovered the earliest known use of wood in construction in a flood plain atop a waterfall in northern Zambia. The structure, dating back to 476,000 years ago, predates the next known appearance of wood in construction by a vast margin. The wooden notch, intentionally made using scraping and adzing techniques, connected two parts and was found alongside numerous wooden tools in a waterlogged lake basin. The findings challenge the notion that only Homo sapiens were capable of landscape modification.

Wood preservation is a rare occurrence due to decay, making it difficult to determine the origins of woodworking. However, wooden spears have been preserved in boggy conditions in England and Germany, dating back hundreds of thousands of years. A piece of wood from 780,000 years ago found in Israel has been interpreted as the oldest known wooden tool. While evidence of woodworking in early prehistory is scarce, the Kalambo discovery provides substantial amounts of worked wood pieces, suggesting a wide range of potential uses beyond weaponry.

The purpose of the structure remains unknown, but the researchers speculate that it could have served as a platform or walkway in the lakeside environment. No other structural use of wood has been found in the African or Eurasian Paleolithic, except for another notched log previously discovered at the same site 70 years ago.

This groundbreaking discovery adds to the fascinating archaeological history of Zambia. Previously, the skull of a hominin known as Kabwe Man, Homo heidelbergensis, was discovered in Kabwe. Dating back approximately 300,000 years, the Kabwe Man shattered the linear theory of human evolution and revealed the existence of multiple parallel human lineages. While the Skull may not be directly linked to the wooden structure, it remains a strong candidate.

The identity of the creators of the structure and the abundance of tools remains uncertain, as Africa was populated by various hominin species during that time. However, the region of Kalambo was a hub of activity for numerous hominin variants, including Homo heidelbergensis and possibly Homo naledi. Further research is needed to unravel the mysteries surrounding the earliest known use of wood in construction in Zambia.

