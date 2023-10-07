அக்டோபர் ஸ்கைவாட்ச்சிங்: கவனிக்க வேண்டிய வான நிகழ்வுகள்

October is a fascinating month for skywatching enthusiasts, as it offers a variety of celestial phenomena to observe. From planets striking a pose in the sky to a “ring of fire” eclipse of the Sun, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

On October 10, skywatchers will have the opportunity to spot Venus in the east before sunrise. Accompanied by a slim crescent Moon, Venus will be joined by the bright heart of Leo the lion and the bluish-white star Regulus, creating a beautiful celestial display.

One of the most anticipated events in October is the “ring of fire” eclipse of the Sun, which will take place on October 14. This celestial event will only be visible in the narrow path of annularity that stretches from Oregon to Texas and parts of Mexico, Central America, and South America. However, even those outside the path of annularity will still be able to witness a partial eclipse.

It is important to note that observing a solar eclipse requires special eye protection, such as eclipse glasses or a specialized solar filter. Skywatchers can also use indirect viewing methods like a pinhole projector to safely observe the eclipse. The next total solar eclipse will occur on April 8, 2024, and will sweep across the United States.

On October 23, the Moon, about 70% illuminated, will hang just beneath the ringed planet Saturn in the night sky. By looking toward the south an hour or two after sunset, observers can witness this breathtaking celestial alignment. The following evening, the Moon will be seen hanging just to the east of Saturn, providing another opportunity to marvel at this celestial pairing.

To end the month on a high note, on October 28, the full moon and Jupiter will come close enough to create an impressive sight in the sky. These two bright objects will provide a stunning visual display for skywatchers.

October is truly a month filled with celestial treats for skywatching enthusiasts. Whether it’s observing the “ring of fire” eclipse or marveling at the celestial alignments of planets and the Moon, there are countless wonders to explore in the night sky.

வரையறைகள்:

– Celestial phenomena: Events or occurrences that happen in the sky, such as eclipses, alignments, and planetary positions.

– Annular solar eclipse: A type of solar eclipse where the Moon does not completely cover the Sun, leaving a ring of sunlight visible around the Moon’s edges.

– Indirect viewing method: A safe way to observe a solar eclipse or other bright celestial objects without directly looking at the Sun, such as using a pinhole projector.

ஆதாரங்கள்:

– NASA JPL (Twitter)