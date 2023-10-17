Observations from the James Webb telescope have revealed the presence of carbon dioxide (CO₂) on the surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa. This discovery has opened up fascinating possibilities about the moon’s composition and potential for supporting life. The CO₂ could have originated externally, but it is also possible that it has seeped through the thick layer of ice that covers Europa’s surface. Furthermore, the presence of CO₂ suggests the existence of a global ocean beneath the ice.

There are two explanations for the origin of the CO₂: it could be dissolved in Europa’s ocean, similar to the oceans on Earth; or it could be a by-product of the decomposition of organic compounds, such as amino acids or other carbon compounds. The deposits of CO₂ are concentrated in an area called Tara Regio, and they are relatively recent. However, Europa’s surface conditions make it unstable for CO₂ to exist for long periods.

Unlike Saturn’s moon Enceladus, Europa does not have common geyser eruptions that would provide spectrographic analysis of dissolved salts. Nonetheless, scientists believe that Europa, along with Jupiter’s moon Ganymede and Enceladus, has a global liquid ocean beneath its surface. There are also other potential candidates for global liquid oceans, such as Callisto, Titan, Triton, Dione, and the dwarf planets Ceres and Pluto. However, more data is needed to confirm these suspicions.

The Galileo probe, which orbited around Jupiter, provided early hints of a global ocean on Europa over 25 years ago. Detailed photographs of the moon’s icy surface revealed ice rafts, fragments of ice that appeared to have refrozen in random positions. This suggested that the ice cover was relatively thin, possibly only a few kilometers thick. Beneath the ice lies a deep ocean estimated to be 80 to 150 kilometers deep, possibly containing two to three times the amount of water found in Earth’s oceans.

The existence of a liquid ocean on Europa implies the presence of heat sources. The heat is likely generated by gravitational pressures exerted by Jupiter, causing tidal forces. Moons like Io, Europa, and Ganymede are affected by tidal forces and exhibit orbital resonances. This phenomenon deforms their orbits, making them more eccentric and generating heat within their interiors. Io, in particular, experiences intense volcanic activity due to the friction of rocks, with over 150 active craters at any given time.

Europa experiences a similar but less intense effect, keeping its subsurface ocean liquid. In 2012, the Hubble telescope detected water vapor emissions from Europa’s south pole, which had not been detected by the Galileo probe. The magnetometer onboard Galileo also contributed to the discovery of Europa’s ocean by detecting small anomalies in Jupiter’s magnetic field caused by electrical currents within the moon. This suggests the presence of dissolved salts in the subsurface ocean.

Europa’s ice shell “decouples” its surface from the rocky interior, and cracks observed on the surface could be scars from tidal movements. Spectra taken by the Galileo probe suggest the presence of calcium and magnesium sulfates. However, the effect was much weaker compared to Ganymede, which is a larger moon with its own hidden ocean and a metallic core composed of iron and nickel.

Overall, the recent observations and discoveries on Europa provide further evidence of the potential for life-sustaining conditions on Jupiter’s moon. Further exploration and research are necessary to unravel the mysteries of this intriguing celestial body.

ஆதாரங்கள்:

– [Source Article Title 1]

– [Source Article Title 2]