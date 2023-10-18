சீனா லட்சியமான நீண்ட கால சூரிய குடும்ப ஆய்வு திட்டத்தை வெளிப்படுத்துகிறது

China has recently unveiled its updated roadmap for lunar and deep space exploration missions, providing detailed plans for the next seven years. The focus of China’s exploration efforts will be the Chang’e lunar exploration program, with missions ranging from sample return missions to the moon to exploring other celestial bodies in the solar system.

One of the highlights of China’s plan is the Chang’e 6 mission, scheduled for 2024. This will be China’s second robotic sample return mission to the moon, aiming to obtain soil and rock samples from the far side of the Moon and bring them back to Earth. The mission is expected to collect about two kilograms of samples, giving scientists valuable insights into the lunar surface.

China’s future lunar missions will also include Chang’e 7, which will focus on studying the Moon’s south pole and searching for water ice, and Chang’e 8, which will test in-situ resource generation for the upcoming International Lunar Research Station.

In addition to lunar missions, China will also explore other bodies in the solar system with their Tianwen missions. Tianwen-2 will be a mission to explore an asteroid and a comet-like asteroid, while Tianwen-3 will be a sample return mission to Mars. Tianwen-4, on the other hand, will explore Jupiter and the Jovian system.

To support these missions, China will launch the Queqiao-2 relay satellite, which will provide cislunar communication capabilities. This satellite will be essential for transmitting data back to Earth from the far side of the Moon during Chang’e 7 and 8 missions.

Furthermore, China is preparing for the next crew rotation for the Tiangong Space Station, with the launch of Shenzhou 17 planned for October. This mission will include a new crew and will continue the operations of the space station.

While China has made significant strides in its space exploration efforts, there have also been setbacks. The recent launch of the Gushenxing-1 rocket, carrying the Jilin-1 Gaofen-04B payload, ended in failure due to propulsion problems. This comes after a series of successful launches, including the Yaogan series of military reconnaissance satellites.

China’s ambitious long-term solar system exploration plan demonstrates its commitment to expanding its presence beyond Earth. With a focus on lunar and deep space missions, China aims to contribute valuable knowledge and advancements in the field of space exploration.

ஆதாரங்கள்:

– China’s Roadmap of Lunar and Deep Space Exploration. (Credit: CASC)

