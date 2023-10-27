நட்சத்திரங்கள் தங்கள் பிறந்த இடங்களை விட்டு வெளியேறியதற்கான புதிய ஆதாரங்களை வானியலாளர்கள் கண்டுபிடித்துள்ளனர்

Astronomers have long been fascinated by the process of stars escaping from their birthplaces and spreading throughout the galaxy, as this plays a crucial role in galactic evolution. While theoretical studies have proposed two possible explanations for this phenomenon, observational data on escaping stars has remained limited and incomplete. However, a recent groundbreaking study conducted by a joint team of researchers from the National Astronomical Observatories (NAOC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), the Shanghai Observatory of CAS, and Guangzhou University has shed new light on the initial state of escaping stars.

Using high-resolution molecular spectral lines, the researchers employed the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Antenna Array (ALMA) to observe numerous young star-forming regions. Their observations led to the discovery of a protostellar core in the star-forming region G352.63-1.07 that exhibited a distinct velocity shift. The molecular lines observed in the core provided compelling evidence that the protostar had a different velocity than its parental cloud, indicating that it was in the process of leaving its birthplace.

By analyzing the spectral velocity of the molecular lines, the researchers determined that the protostar had a significant blue shift relative to its parental molecular cloud. The observations also revealed that the core was once an internal part of the cloud, further supporting the notion of the star’s escape. Based on the escape velocity and spatial offset of the core, the researchers estimated that the escape occurred less than 4,000 years ago, making it one of the youngest and most energetic events in the star-forming regions of the Milky Way.

This discovery challenges previous assumptions about the mechanisms driving stars to escape from their birthplaces. While the escape velocity of the central star is lower than that of high-speed ejection stars produced in star clusters, it is comparable to the average dispersing velocity of young stars. These findings suggest that the collapse of molecular clouds plays a significant role in driving stars to escape.

In the future, the team plans to delve deeper into their investigations, focusing on multi-star interactions and explosive gas expansion in the star-forming region G352.63-1.07. By exploring these dynamics, astronomers hope to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the forces at play during the escape of young stars.

FAQ

1. What causes stars to escape from their birthplaces?

Stars can escape from their birthplaces due to interactions in young multiple star systems or as a result of kinetic energy gained during the collapse or interactions of molecular clouds or clumps.

2. How was the escape of a protostar observed?

A joint team of researchers used high-resolution molecular spectral lines and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Antenna Array (ALMA) to observe the star-forming region G352.63-1.07. The protostellar core in this region exhibited a noticeable velocity shift, indicating that it was leaving its birthplace.

3. What do the observations reveal about the escape of the protostar?

The observations showed that the protostar had a significant blue shift relative to its parental molecular cloud. The core of the protostar was found to be an internal part of the cloud, suggesting that it escaped recently, less than 4,000 years ago.

4. What do these findings suggest about the mechanisms driving star escape?

While the escape velocity of the observed protostar is lower than that of high-speed ejection stars produced in star clusters, it is comparable to the average dispersing velocity of young stars. This indicates that cloud collapse is likely the primary mechanism for driving stars to escape.