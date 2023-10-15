சரக்கு கப்பல்கள் மற்றும் காலநிலை மாற்றம்: குறைந்த சல்பர் எரிபொருள்கள் குற்றவாளியாக இருக்க முடியுமா?

A new record was set in September 2023 when the global temperature was 1.8C warmer than normal. This unprecedented heat has led some to wonder if cargo ships, which are now required to use low-sulphur fuels, could be contributing to climate change. Since early 2020, ships have been mandated to use oil with no more than 0.5% sulphur content, reducing levels of sulphur dioxide gas and improving air quality. However, there are concerns that this change in fuel could have unintended consequences.

The theory linking low-sulphur fuels and rising temperatures has some merit, according to scientists, but it is not the driving force behind the current heatwave. While burning fuel produces cooling particles that encourage cloud formation and reflect sunlight, it also emits large amounts of planet-heating carbon dioxide. Climate scientist Olaf Morgenstern​ believes that the impact of cleaner marine fuels on global temperatures will be minimal and would take several years to materialize.

It is important to note that fossil fuels are not the only source of cooling particles. Algae also produce similar particles that have a cooling effect on the planet. Additionally, these particles lose some of their power as they become more common. The impact of removing some of these particles from the atmosphere is uncertain and challenging to estimate, according to Morgenstern.

While the use of low-sulphur fuels has benefits for human health and the environment, its impact on global temperatures is unlikely to be significant compared to other factors such as fossil fuel emissions and the El Niño weather phenomenon. Morgenstern attributes the recent temperature increase to the ongoing march of global warming and the influence of El Niño. He emphasizes that the temperature increase has not been linear but occurs in steps, often coinciding with El Niño years. The arrival of El Niño, where warm water moves across the Pacific Ocean, releasing heat to the air, has worldwide ramifications.

Although cargo ships may play a role in contributing to climate change, they are just one piece of the puzzle. The overall impact of low-sulphur fuels on global temperatures is likely to be small, and other factors, such as fossil fuel emissions and natural climate phenomena, have a more significant influence. It is crucial to continue researching and understanding the complex interactions between different factors in order to effectively address climate change.

