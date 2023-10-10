புதிதாக கண்டுபிடிக்கப்பட்ட 120 மில்லியன் ஆண்டுகள் பழமையான டெக்டோனிக் தட்டு: பொன்டஸ் தட்டு

A recent study led by Suzanna van de Lagemaat, a geologist from Utrecht University, has revealed the existence of a 120-million-year-old tectonic plate, named the Pontus plate. This tectonic plate, estimated to be a quarter of the size of the present-day Pacific Ocean, was believed to have been largely consumed by Earth’s mantle over millions of years.

The discovery of the Pontus plate was made by analyzing geological data found in mountain ranges and oceanic fragments scattered across the Asia-Pacific region. These findings suggested the presence of a previously unknown plate, which contradicted initial assumptions of studying relics from a known plate.

During the time of the dinosaurs, a vast ocean separated Eurasia and Australia, which were connected to Antarctica as part of the supercontinent Pangaea. As Pangaea fragmented, the Pontus plate was gradually swallowed up by shifting plates that carried Borneo and the Philippines to their current positions.

The focus of the study was on the Junction Region, a complex area of plate tectonics stretching from Japan to New Zealand, passing through Borneo, the Philippines, and New Guinea. By compiling published data and conducting field studies in Borneo, Lagemaat reconstructed the movements of tectonic plates from the Jurassic period to the present day.

Unlike previous studies that relied on paleogeomagnetic data, which is sparse in the region, the researchers took a different approach. They considered the entire western Pacific region, including the previous Panthalassa superocean that surrounded Pangaea. By working backward from the present-day configuration of tectonic plates, the researchers were able to reconstruct plate movements based on the simplest plate tectonic scenario that aligned with geological observations.

The discovery of the Pontus plate confirms predictions made 11 years ago based on seismic data anomalies. Fragments of the plate have been found in Palawan, an island in the Philippines, and the South China Sea, which were once connected to the Borneo formation studied by Lagemaat.

The study, published in Gondwana Research, provides valuable insights into past plate tectonic movements and contributes to our understanding of Earth’s dynamic geology.

