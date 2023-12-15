Alien Elements Found in Bennu Asteroid Samples Leave Scientists Dumbfounded

Summary: The analysis of samples from the Bennu asteroid, brought back to Earth by NASA earlier this year, has revealed intriguing discoveries. Scientists are puzzled by the unexpected presence of magnesium, sodium, and phosphate in the samples’ outer layer, a composition seldom observed in meteorites. However, this is only the tip of the iceberg, as researchers have yet to explore the material’s core. NASA is developing a specialized screwdriver to access the heart of the samples, still enclosed inside the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft’s canister. While the complete analysis is pending, scientists are astonished by a 3.5-centimeter-long rock, the largest collected from Bennu so far, which temporarily blocked the spacecraft’s collection mechanism. The rock’s dark color with a bluish sheen resembles the asteroid’s surface boulders. Lighter-colored chunks have also been cataloged, adding to the enigma.

Scientists were already aware that Bennu contained ample amounts of carbon and water, but the unexpected presence of magnesium, sodium, and phosphate is shaking up their understanding of the asteroid’s composition. These elements rarely appear together in meteorites, leading scientists to further questions about Bennu’s origin and history. It may indicate the existence of unique processes on the asteroid that differentiate it from other celestial bodies.

While the analysis of the Bennu samples is an ongoing endeavor, NASA is making progress to unlock the full potential of the collection. By crafting a custom screwdriver, scientists aim to access the interior of the canister and expose the breadth of samples collected from Bennu. This will enable comprehensive investigations and provide insight into the asteroid’s formation and evolution.

The surprises don’t end there. The rock that obstructed the collection mechanism during the sampling process has captivated researchers. Its significant size and dark, nearly black coloration with a bluish sheen bear a striking resemblance to the boulders scattered on Bennu’s surface. This finding suggests that the samples collected from the asteroid may accurately represent the celestial body’s geological diversity.

Astronomers and curators have already categorized over 1,000 Bennu samples, with a minimum size requirement of at least half a millimeter. These samples hold the promise of deepening our understanding of asteroids and unraveling the mysteries of our solar system. As scientists continue their analysis, the revelations from Bennu’s samples are challenging expectations and redefining what we know about these ancient celestial objects.