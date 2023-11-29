பேரழிவை எதிர்கொள்வது: கேட்மேன் பனிப்பாறையின் எதிர்பாராத பின்வாங்கல்

Amidst the alarming trend of glacial retreat worldwide, Antarctica’s Cadman Glacier has become the latest casualty. Situated on the western coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, this massive ice formation has experienced a staggering retreat of 5 miles (8 kilometers) in just 2.5 years between November 2018 and May 2021. Astonishingly, the collapse of Cadman Glacier’s ice shelf, the floating portion anchored to land, followed this rapid retreat. Such unprecedented events leave scientists stunned and anxious about the future.

Benjamin Wallis, a glaciologist from the University of Leeds, expressed his surprise regarding the swiftness of Cadman’s deterioration and substantial loss of ice. The glacier had been thinning gradually since the early 2000s, although recent warmer-than-normal ocean temperatures in 2018 and 2019 likely accelerated the process. Human-driven global warming has exacerbated this scenario, weakening the ice shelf until it ultimately gave way. With the loss of this vital buffer, Cadman Glacier is projected to discharge water into the ocean at an even faster rate than its current annual flow of 2.38 billion tons (2.16 billion tonnes). This enhanced glacial draining directly contributes to rising sea levels, posing a significant threat to coastal regions worldwide.

Beyond the immediate implications of Cadman Glacier’s plight lies a story that sheds light on the complexity of climate change in polar regions. Neighboring glaciers on the western Antarctic Peninsula did not react in the same way, suggesting the presence of underwater ridges that act as protective barriers against the warming seas. However, as ocean temperatures continue to rise, the shield provided by subsea geology is likely to weaken, putting these glaciers at risk. Thus, Cadman Glacier serves as a glaciological tipping point that offers valuable insight into the potential fate of its neighboring counterparts.

Professor Michael Meredith from the British Antarctic Survey stresses the significance of this research, highlighting the sudden instability and rapid retreat of apparently stable glaciers. The study underscores the critical need for a comprehensive ocean observing network encompassing Antarctica, especially in regions proximate to challenging glacier formations. By increasing our capacity to make accurate measurements, scientists can refine their understanding of climate change impacts and aid in developing effective mitigation strategies.

