புதிய சான்றுகள் சிறுகோள் கோட்பாட்டிற்கு சவால் விடுகின்றன, இது டைனோசர் அழிவுக்கான காரணம்

For years, scientists have attributed the extinction of dinosaurs to a catastrophic asteroid impact. However, recent research has brought forth compelling evidence suggesting that asteroids may have played only a minor role in the mass extinction event that wiped out these ancient creatures.

According to a study conducted by an international team of researchers, the Earth was already experiencing significant changes before the asteroid collision approximately 66 million years ago. The analysis reveals that elevated levels of sulfur in the atmosphere were indicative of a brewing environmental crisis.

Previous studies had dismissed the timing of volcanic activity as a factor in dinosaur extinction. However, more recent investigations have proposed a strong connection between volcanic eruptions and climate disruptions.

The researchers, led by University of Oslo geoscientist Sara Callegaro, suggest that volcanic sulfur emissions could have resulted in repeated drops in temperature on a global scale. The team’s findings challenge the notion that the asteroid impact was solely responsible for the extinction of dinosaurs.

The study focused on the Deccan Traps, a massive volcanic region located in West India. By examining rocks from this area and utilizing a novel technique for measuring sulfur concentrations, the researchers observed sustained sulfur emissions that could have significantly altered the Earth’s climate.

The massive amount of molten rock released from the Deccan Traps, approximately one million cubic kilometers, was associated with the formation of highly concentrated sulfur. As the lava hardened, sulfur slowly entered the atmosphere, potentially causing bouts of global temperature increase by up to 10 degrees Celsius within a span of 100,000 years leading up to the asteroid impact.

These findings shed new light on the conditions that existed prior to the extinction event. McGill University geochemist Don Baker states, “Our research demonstrates that climatic conditions were almost certainly unstable, with repeated volcanic winters that could have lasted decades, prior to the extinction of the dinosaurs. This instability would have made life difficult for all plants and animals and set the stage for the dinosaur extinction event.”

