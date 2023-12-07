புரட்சிகர லேசர் அமைப்பு அறுவை சிகிச்சை துல்லியத்தை மேம்படுத்துகிறது

In a groundbreaking development, a team of researchers from the University of Basel has created a revolutionary laser system that has the potential to transform surgical procedures. This multifunctional system combines three critical functionalities: bone cutting, cutting depth control, and tissue differentiation. By integrating these capabilities, the team has overcome previous limitations and significantly enhanced the safe and effective use of lasers in surgery.

The new laser system utilizes three lasers focused on a single point. The first laser acts as a tissue sensor, scanning the area around the bone-cutting site and analyzing the composition of vaporized tissue samples using a spectrometer. This analysis creates a detailed map distinguishing bone from soft tissue. Once this mapping process is complete, the second laser, specifically designed for bone cutting, is activated and targets areas identified as bone on the generated map. Simultaneously, the third laser, an optical system, continuously monitors the depth of the cut to prevent unintentional damage to deeper layers of tissue.

What sets this laser system apart is its ability to operate autonomously, without the need for human intervention, while continuously verifying that the correct tissue is being cut. The precision of the system has been demonstrated through tests on pig femur bones and tissues, achieving accuracy within minute fractions of a millimeter. Furthermore, the speed of the laser system is comparable to conventional surgical methods, ensuring efficient and timely procedures.

Although the research is still in progress, efforts are underway to further reduce the size of the system. Initial steps have focused on condensing the optical and cutting lasers into a matchbox-sized unit. The ultimate goal is to incorporate the tissue sensor and miniaturize the entire setup to fit into an endoscope, enabling minimally invasive surgeries.

The potential applications of this advanced laser system are vast. Surgeons could benefit from more accurate differentiation between tumors and healthy tissue, minimizing the removal of surrounding unaffected tissue. Additionally, the controlled laser cutting allows for innovative cut shapes, improving the integration of bone implants with existing bone structures.

Dr. Arsham Hamidi, lead author of the study, emphasizes the advantages of utilizing lasers in surgery. Contact-free cutting reduces the risk of infections, while smaller and more precise incisions promote faster tissue healing and reduced scarring.

This pioneering laser system marks a significant advancement in surgical precision and has the potential to revolutionize surgical procedures across various medical fields. The future of laser-assisted surgery looks promising, with improved patient outcomes and enhanced surgical techniques on the horizon.