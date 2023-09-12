Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Habari

Mbuga za Mijini Zilizojengwa Juu ya Maeneo ya Zamani ya Kuchomea Uchomaji Inaweza Kuwa na Viwango vya Juu vya Risasi kwenye Udongo.

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septemba 12, 2023
Mbuga za Mijini Zilizojengwa Juu ya Maeneo ya Zamani ya Kuchomea Uchomaji Inaweza Kuwa na Viwango vya Juu vya Risasi kwenye Udongo.

Summary: A study conducted by Duke University has found that city parks and playgrounds built on former waste incinerator sites may still have significantly high levels of lead in their surface soils. The study collected and analyzed surface soil samples from three city parks in Durham, North Carolina, that are located on former incinerator sites closed in the early 1940s. The results showed that one of the parks had lead levels over 2000 parts per million, more than five times higher than the current EPA standard for safe soils in children’s play areas. Exposure to lead in soil can have long-term health effects, particularly on children, including damage to the brain and nervous system, delayed growth and development, and learning and behavioral problems. The study highlights the need for increased monitoring and testing of soil contamination in urban areas, as many cities may have parks, schools, homes, and other buildings built on former incinerator and ash disposal sites.

Cities in the US and Canada burned their trash and waste in municipal incinerators until the early 1970s when concerns about air pollution led to their closure. However, the study shows that the legacy of contamination from these incinerators may still persist in urban soils. The researchers suggest that historical surveys indicate a lack of awareness about the health and environmental hazards of incinerator ash, which contained concentrated levels of lead and other contaminants. The ash was sometimes spread around parks and other urban spaces, contributing to soil contamination.

The study also emphasizes the importance of using new technology for sampling and monitoring soil contamination. The use of portable X-ray fluorescence instruments allows for quick analysis of soil samples for multiple metals, including lead. The researchers believe that utilizing historical records about waste incineration and ash disposal can help identify contamination hotspots and expedite efforts to assess and mitigate risks. This study serves as a reminder of the potential dangers posed by contaminated soil in urban areas and the need for continued monitoring and remediation efforts.

Source: Environmental Science & Technology Letters (2023). DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.3c00488

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Kurasa Post

Habari

Darubini ya Anga ya James Webb Inathibitisha Vipimo vya Hubble vya Kiwango cha Upanuzi wa Ulimwengu.

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Habari

Kujitayarisha kwa ajili ya Misheni ya Artemi III: Kuchunguza Upande wa Giza wa Mwezi

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Habari

Baldur's Gate 3 Inaacha Ufikiaji wa Mapema kwenye Mac kwa Usaidizi Kamili

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew

Ulikosa

Teknolojia

Apple inafunua safu mpya ya iPhone 15: Hii ndio unayohitaji kujua

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Garena Free Fire Max Komboa Misimbo: Jinsi ya Kushinda Vipengee vya Ndani ya Mchezo

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Maoni
Bilim

Meli 5 ya Mizigo ya China ya Tianzhou Yakamilisha Misheni na Kuanguka Kurudi Duniani

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Jiunge nasi kwa Michezo ya Alasiri ya Kadi katika Kituo cha Wazee cha Harrison Park

Septemba 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Maoni