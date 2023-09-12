Maisha ya Jiji

Kuzindua Teknolojia Mpya na Nguvu ya AI

Habari

Pata Punguzo la $10 kwenye Toleo la Kompyuta la Mortal Kombat 1

ByMampho Brescia

Septemba 12, 2023
Pata Punguzo la $10 kwenye Toleo la Kompyuta la Mortal Kombat 1

You can save some cash when purchasing the PC version of Mortal Kombat 1. Retailers like Newegg and Green Man Gaming are offering a $10 discount on pre-orders for the Windows PC via Steam version of the game.

At Newegg, simply enter the code PPXDSEP during checkout to see a 15% price reduction. If you prefer shopping at Green Man Gaming, you don’t even need a discount code; the $10 discount is already available. Moreover, Green Man Gaming is also offering 15% off the premium edition of the game, which includes early access, in-game cosmetics, and currency.

Unfortunately, NetherRealm Studios, the game’s developer, has not confirmed whether Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Steam Deck at launch. However, regardless of the device you use to play the game, make sure you have enough storage space as it requires a whopping 100 GB. This is in line with the trend of increasing game install sizes.

So, if you’re a PC gamer and a fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise, don’t miss out on these discounts. Grab your copy of Mortal Kombat 1 and get ready for an action-packed fighting experience.

Ufafanuzi:
– Pre-order: placing an order for an item before it is officially released or available for purchase.
– Discount code: a code that can be entered during a purchase to receive a price reduction.
– In-game cosmetics: virtual items or enhancements that change the appearance of characters or objects within a video game.
– Currency: virtual currency used within a game to purchase items or upgrades.

Vyanzo:
– No URLs available for the source article.

By Mampho Brescia

Kurasa Post

Habari

Baldur's Gate 3 Inaacha Ufikiaji wa Mapema kwenye Mac kwa Usaidizi Kamili

Septemba 14, 2023 Robert Andrew
Habari

Tishio Jipya Laibuka katika Ligi ya Hadithi kwa Kuwasili kwa Briar, Njaa Iliyozuiliwa.

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Habari

Udukuzi Mpya Unaotegemea WiFi Huruhusu Usikilizaji wa Kibonye

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Ulikosa

Teknolojia

Mpango Mpya wa Utafiti wa Kuimarisha Usaidizi wa Ubunifu wa Kidijitali na Ujasiriamali katika Pasifiki

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Google Huandaa Mipangilio Kulingana na Mahali kwa Mtandao wa Tafuta Kifaa Changu

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Bilim

Wasanii wa Stone Age Walionyesha Nyimbo za Kina za Wanadamu na Wanyama katika Sanaa ya Rock ya Namibia

Septemba 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Maoni
Teknolojia

Spotify kutoa Jaribio la Kitabu cha Sauti Bila Malipo kwa Wanaojisajili Marekani

Septemba 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Maoni